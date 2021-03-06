Religion calendar: Saturday, March 6

Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, will have Revival Services with Evangelist Darrell Hayes of Fayetteville, Georgia, today through Thursday. Today’s service will be at 6 p.m. Sunday services will be at 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. The services Monday through Thursday will be at 7 p.m. At today’s service, By Grace, a Gospel Bluegrass group will perform. The following area churches and pastors will also be involved in the services. Monday will be Pastor Chris Simpson and Walters Grove Baptist Church of Denton. Tuesday will be Pastor Jerry Walker and Oak Level Baptist Church of Stokesdale. Wednesday will be Pastor David Hedrick and Promise Baptist Church of Thomasville. Thursday will be Pastor Tommy Holder and Old Time Baptist Church of King. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.