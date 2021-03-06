Religion calendar: Saturday, March 6

Services
Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, will have Revival Services with Evangelist Darrell Hayes of Fayetteville, Georgia, today through Thursday. Today’s service will be at 6 p.m. Sunday services will be at 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. The services Monday through Thursday will be at 7 p.m. At today’s service, By Grace, a Gospel Bluegrass group will perform. The following area churches and pastors will also be involved in the services. Monday will be Pastor Chris Simpson and Walters Grove Baptist Church of Denton. Tuesday will be Pastor Jerry Walker and Oak Level Baptist Church of Stokesdale. Wednesday will be Pastor David Hedrick and Promise Baptist Church of Thomasville. Thursday will be Pastor Tommy Holder and Old Time Baptist Church of King. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, and two contemporary worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, via web-accessible streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. All services are offered on the Facebook page “Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.” Additionally each Sunday, the 11 a.m. contemporary worship “Ignite” is available for in-person worship in the church’s worship center. Physical distancing, mask protocol and contact tracing guidelines are observed. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will observe the third Sunday of Lent with an online worship service at 10:45 a.m. on YouTube or Facebook. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will preach a sermon titled “Behold You Son, Behold Your Mother.” A weekly devotional/worship time, “Hymns for the Soul,” is available online at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. All services are available on YouTube or Facebook. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an outdoor drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. You can stay in your vehicle.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, the victory@am service starts at 9 a.m. This praise and worship service is led by Tamara Koontz. Sunday school for all ages starts at 10 a.m. The traditional worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel music will be performed by Lonnie and Faye Maines, and Nancy Bullard. The victory@pm service is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and is led by Brother Paul Shafit. Music is performed by the Victory Singers. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will be at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The services will also be livestreamed on Facebook. The Rev. Wade Arnold’s sermon will be “What is Jesus? I am the Good Shepherd.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ in-person or online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Services will continue to be live streamed via lewisvillebaptist.com and the Lewisville Baptist Facebook page. There will be a midweek Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone who enters needs to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Seating is socially distanced.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a message live on Mount Carmel UMC Facebook Live at 9:45 a.m. Drive-thru Communion will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will worship in the fellowship hall at 10 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Julie O’Neal. Wear a mask. If you can’t join in person, the service will be live streamed on Facebook at burkheadumc.org or check out the website under Pastor’s Message.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on the virtual messages link on the homepage. Senior Pastor Dennis Bishop will deliver the Communion sermon and lead worshippers in partaking of the Lord’s Supper. Everyone is encouraged to have their elements prepared to take part.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have a sit in your car worship service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the church’s rear parking lot. Worshipers can hear the parking lot service from outside speakers and on their car radio at FM 88.1. It is also available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. The Rev. Bruce Updyke leads the services which include live music. For more information email: bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-924-5437.
Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Ed Brock will present “The Covenants we Keep.” The livestream will be at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-forum. John Seager, CEO of Population Connection, will present “Inalienable: The Rights Way to Meet Population Challenges on a Crowded Planet.” For more information, go to uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 and leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live over Pastor Gary Styers Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons. The service, at 11 a.m., will be conducted using a “drive-in church” format. In this worship format, everyone will stay in cars, and cars will be spaced so that social distancing can be maintained. For online worship, search for Centenary Church Clemmons on YouTube. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an online Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. on Facebook and YouTube. The sermon series during Lent will focus on the Psalms. The service features weekly children’s sermons with Robbie the Puppet and thought-provoking messages from Pastor Sarah Howell-Miller and other clergy and staff that probe the many connections between biblical stories and the social justice issues we face as a society today. For more information, call 336-722-8379 or email greenstreetchurch@gmail.com.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville has online service Sunday mornings on YouTube. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to shallowfordpresbyterian.org or call 336-766-3178.
Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Grief workshop
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will have GriefCare, a support group for persons experiencing grief due to the death of someone close to them, at 10 a.m. March 13. The sessions feature biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. The sessions are designed to give encouragement and support. The sessions are free and self-contained. The topic will be “Heaven.” For more information about how to participate in this virtual GriefCare session, call 336-723-4531 before March 13.
Lenten activities
Hope Presbyterian Church, 2050 N. Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Stations of the Cross display. Ten posts have been placed outside the church. The posts have poetry and artwork for mediation during the Lenten season, which ends Easter Sunday, April 4. The display is open from sunrise to sunset Monday through Saturday and Sunday from noon to sunset. Scan the QR code at the first station and more information about each station will be provided.
Drive-thru food donation
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-thru food collections for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food offerings in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.
Fundraisers
Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville. They will have Shamrock Shredding on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries.
Bethlehem A.M.E. Zion Church, 6475 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will have a silent auction fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. March 13 and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. March 14. CDC guidelines, wearing a mask and social distancing will be followed.
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 17. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available drive-through or pick-up or in special situations as a delivery within a five-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information, or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.
Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road, Clemmons will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon March 27 in the church parking lot. Suggested donations are $5 per bag or file box. Checks may be made payable to the Knights of Columbus.