Religion calendar: Saturday, May 1

Bethlehem AME Zion Church, 6475 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will have Family and Friends Day drive-in morning worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Chip Webb of Brookstown United Methodist Church will be the guest speaker. CDC guidelines wearing masks and social distancing will be followed.

Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live over Pastor Gary Styers Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have in person or in-car worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen. If you plan to attend the indoor service please wear a mask, adhere to social distancing, and sit with your family. Please exit the church after worship has ended. the pastor will greet people in the memorial garden. Weekly sermons Tre available on YouTube for those who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston-Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.