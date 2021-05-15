Religion calendar: Saturday, May 15

Services
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, and two contemporary worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, via online streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. All services are offered on the Facebook page “Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.” Additionally each Sunday, the 9 a.m. traditional worship in the sanctuary and the 11 a.m. contemporary worship “Ignite” in the worship center, are available for in-person worship in the church’s worship center. Physical distancing, mask protocol and contact tracing guidelines are observed. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Durwood Howell will be the speaker. It will be in-person or live streamed on Facebook or on the website burkheadumc.org.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will preach a sermon titled “Entertaining Angels.” In-person worship is available in limited numbers to people who have registered to attend. Social distancing and masks are required. The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. For more information or to register for in-person worship, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org or call 336-725-8767.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an outdoor drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. You can stay in your vehicle.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have “victory@am” at 9 a.m. Sunday, this Praise & Worship Service is led by Tamara Koontz. Sunday schools for all ages start at 10 a.m. The worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel music is performed by Lonnie Maines, Nancy Bullard, and the Victory Singers. The Sunday evening Service, “victory@pm,” starts at 5:30 p.m. The music will be performed by the Victory Choir. Choir practice and fellowship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The “Just as I Am” casual and family service, with Pastor Mike Duffield, starts at 7 p.m. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and Youtube. The Rev. Wade Arnold’s sermon will be “God and Sex.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ in-person or online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Services will continue to be live streamed via lewisvillebaptist.com and the Lewisville Baptist Facebook page. There will be a midweek Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone who enters needs to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Seating is socially distanced.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on the virtual messages link on the homepage. Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop will deliver the message.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have a sit in your car worship service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the church’s rear parking lot. Worshipers can hear the parking lot service from outside speakers and on their car radio at FM 88.1. It is also available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. At 11 a.m. Sunday there will be an indoor service in the sanctuary. All safety protocols will be observed. Masks must be worn. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the services which include live music. For more information email: bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-924-5437.
Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock will present “Faith Development in a UU Context.” He will discuss the importance of stories in understanding how faith development occurs. The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-forum. Michelle Serrano-Mills, Advisory Council Member for LoveCDC RSVP Americorps Seniors, will present will present “An act of Love” to provide opportunities to share your time, talent treasure and testimony to the community at large.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 and leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. Pastor Lia Scholl’s will continue her sermon series, “Easter Peeps.” Easter Peeps are people who experienced the life, death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Faith and Family Baptist Church, formerly Meadowview Baptist, located at 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem will have services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The church sanctuary is open for those who wish to attend in person with social distancing. The live services can also be heard on 87.7 FM in the parking lot for those who prefer to remain in their vehicle. The church also live streams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have in person or in-car worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen. If you plan to attend the indoor service please wear a mask, adhere to social distancing, and sit with your family. Please exit the church after worship has ended. The pastor will greet people in the memorial garden. Weekly sermons Tre available on YouTube for those who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston-Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.
The Centenary Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have in-person worship. In this worship format, everyone is asked to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols, wear masks, physical distance, and temperature checks taken upon entrance. Masks are available. For those seeking a virtual worship experience, go to Facebook and search “Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons” for the live streaming event at 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call the church at 336-766-5987.
Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, invites you to join online worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays. The service is available on Facebook, and YouTube. It is a celebration of the diversity of the human family. The service features weekly children’s sermons with Robbie the Puppet and thought-provoking messages from Pastor Sarah Howell-Miller and other clergy and staff. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, has online service Sunday mornings on YouTube. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to shallowfordpresbyterian.org or call 336-766-3178.
Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Drive-thru food donation
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-thru food drop-off from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food donations in the back of your vehicle. The food will be distributed through Beloved Community Food Pantry, a ministry of Christ’s Beloved Community.
Fundraisers
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available drive-through or pick-up or in special situations as a delivery within a five-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information, or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.
Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a community yard sale at 8 a.m. May 29. Vendors may set-up at 7 a.m. Spaces on the ballfield are $20. Bring a tarp, table or other way to display your items. Mel’s Rolling Diner will cater the event. For more information, call 336-768-5629.