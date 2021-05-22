Religion calendar: Saturday, May 22

Faith and Family Baptist Church, formerly Meadowview Baptist, located at 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem will have services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The church sanctuary is open for those who wish to attend in person with social distancing. The live services can also be heard on 87.7 FM in the parking lot for those who prefer to remain in their vehicle. The church also livestreams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.