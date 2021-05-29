Religion calendar: Saturday, May 29

Services
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have its Cruise-in for Christ car show at 5 p.m. today. The “victory@am” service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday. This Praise & Worship Service is led by Tamara Koontz. Sunday schools for all ages start at 10 a.m. The worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel music is performed by Lonnie Maines, Nancy Bullard and the Victory Singers. Choir practice and fellowship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The “Just as I Am” casual and family service, with Pastor Mike Duffield, starts at 7 p.m. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, and two contemporary worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Beginning June 6, all services will be open to in-person worship with only the 9 a.m. traditional and 11 a.m. “Ignite” contemporary service continuing to be web-accessible via online streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. People who are not fully vaccinated, immune-compromised, uncomfortable without a mask, or families with children are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Congregants may participate in worship through singing and spoken word. Events and gatherings involving children and youth still require the wearing of masks following CDC guidance for schools. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Julie O’Neal will lead the service. It will be in-person or live streamed on Facebook or on the website burkheadumc.org. The Order of Worship can be found on the Facebook page.
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will preach a sermon titled “Kaleo.” Registration is no longer required for in-person services. Masks are still required for the 10:45 service and common areas of the building. Masks are optional at the 8:15 service. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org or call 336-725-8767.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will resume inside worship services at 10 a.m. June 6. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. The Rev. Wade Arnold’s sermon will be “Promise Keepers.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ in-person or online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Services will continue to be live streamed via lewisvillebaptist.com and the Lewisville Baptist Facebook page. There will be a midweek Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone who enters needs to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Seating is socially distanced.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on the virtual messages link on the homepage. Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop will continue his sermon series, The Woes of Every Generation. The church will also celebrate Family and Friends Day.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have a sit in your car worship service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the church’s rear parking lot. Worshipers can hear the parking lot service from outside speakers and on their car radio at FM 88.1. It is also available on Kingswood’s Facebook page. At 11 a.m. Sunday there will be an indoor service in the sanctuary. All safety protocols will be observed. Masks must be worn. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the services which include live music. For more information email: bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-924-5437.
Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. Three members will present aspects of developing spirituality: Joyce Townson will discuss “Transcending Christian Background, exploring Naturalism,” where does this fit in the UU world; Katherine Acenas will present “The First Principle of UU, the Inherent Worth and Dignity of Every Individual,” examining the core belief of UU; and Michael Smith will present “Paganism and UU,” remembering that all beliefs are welcome. The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be livestreamed at uufws.org/virtual-forum. Mia Yang will present “Warrior Woman,” inspiring stories of woman from all over the world. For more information, go to www.uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 and leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Faith and Family Baptist Church, formerly Meadowview Baptist, located at 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem will have services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The church sanctuary is open for those who wish to attend in person with social distancing. The live services can also be heard on 87.7 FM in the parking lot for those who prefer to remain in their vehicle. The church also livestreams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, call Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1905 N. Jackson Ave., will celebrate Missionary Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. All are invited to this service. COVID-19 safety guidelines are being followed and masks are required.
Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have in person or in-car worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen. If you plan to attend the indoor service please wear a mask, adhere to social distancing, and sit with your family. Please exit the church after worship has ended. The pastor will greet people in the memorial garden. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for those who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston-Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.
The Centenary Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Vincent Howell, pastor, will preach a sermon on Pentecost. In this worship format, everyone is asked to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols, wear masks, physical distance, and temperature checks taken upon entrance. Masks are available. For those seeking a virtual worship experience, go to Facebook and search “Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons” for the live stream at 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call the church at 336-766-5987.
Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, invites you to join online worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays. The service is available on Facebook and YouTube. It is a celebration of the diversity of the human family. The service features weekly children’s sermons with Robbie the Puppet and thought-provoking messages from Pastor Sarah Howell-Miller and other clergy and staff. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will be worshipping in person and on live stream at 10:30 each Sunday morning on YouTube. The outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to shallowfordpresbyterian.org or call 336-766-3178.
Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Drive-thru food donation
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-thru food drop-off for Sunnyside Ministries from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food donations in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk, and bread.
Fundraisers
Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have a community yard sale at 8 a.m. today. Vendors may set-up at 7 a.m. Spaces on the ballfield are $20. Bring a tarp, table or other way to display your items. Mel’s Rolling Diner will cater the event. For more information, call 336-768-5629.
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available drive-through or pick-up or in special situations as a delivery within a five-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information, or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.
Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, Winston Salem will host a Fundraiser Friday Night Supper from 4:30 to 6:30 Friday. The dining room will be open for dining-in, and takeout will also be available. The menu will consist of breakfast fare: tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, gravy, biscuits, and baked apples. The cost is $7 per person. Proceeds will benefit the church’s insurance fund. For more information call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.