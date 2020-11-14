Religion Calendar, Saturday, Nov. 14

Services

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church , 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Come as You Are and Stay in Your Car drive-in worship service at 8 a.m. Sundays. Enter at the traffic light on Robinhood Road; volunteers will direct you to a parking space. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM. The church’s other Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. are available online at YouTube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming . For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.

Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have one service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday with limited, reserved seating. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue his sermon series from the Sermon on the Mount with a message titled "Two Roads, Two Leaders, Two Homes.” "Hymns for the Soul," a weekly worship/devotional time, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays on Facebook and YouTube. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online throughout the week. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information or to reserve a seat for the Sunday service, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.