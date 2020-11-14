Religion Calendar, Saturday, Nov. 14

Services
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Come as You Are and Stay in Your Car drive-in worship service at 8 a.m. Sundays. Enter at the traffic light on Robinhood Road; volunteers will direct you to a parking space. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM. The church’s other Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. are available online at YouTube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have one service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday with limited, reserved seating. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue his sermon series from the Sermon on the Mount with a message titled "Two Roads, Two Leaders, Two Homes.” "Hymns for the Soul," a weekly worship/devotional time, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays on Facebook and YouTube. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online throughout the week. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information or to reserve a seat for the Sunday service, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an outdoor drive-in worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bring a lawn chair and sit under the shade tree, but remember to social distance. Or, you can stay in your vehicle.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, the Sunday schedule is victory@am contemporary music and worship service led by Tamara Koontz at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m., and a traditional worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11 a.m. Gospel Music will be performed by Lonnie and Faye Maines, Nancy Bullard, and The Victory Singers. The "Just As I Am" Casual and Family Service with Pastor Mike Duffield will be from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship services will be at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The services will also be livestreamed on Facebook. The Rev. Wade Arnold’s sermon will be, “Living Hope.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ in-person or online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. The worship center is open to everyone who desires to gather for in-person worship. The worship celebrations will continue to be live streamed via lewisvillebaptist.com and the Lewisville Baptist Facebook page. There will be a midweek Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone who enters needs to wear a mask and have their temperature taken upon entry. Seating is arranged to meet the requirement of 6’ social distance.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will celebrate worship in the fellowship hall at 10 a.m. Sunday with the Rev. Julie O’Neal. Bring a chair and wear a mask. If you can’t join in person, the service will be live streamed on Facebook at burkheadumc.org or check-out the website under Pastor’s Message.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons. The service, at 11 a.m., will be conducted using a "drive-in church" format. In this worship format, everyone will stay in cars, and cars will be spaced so that social distancing can be maintained. Pastor Vincent Howell’s sermon will be, “Choose This Day Whom You Will Serve," based on Joshua 24:15.” For online worship, search for Centenary Church Clemmons on YouTube. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on media. Senior Pastor Dennis Bishop will deliver the message, “What Are Your Priorities in Life?” Based on James 4:14 and Colossians 3:1-2.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. at https://uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. For more information, go to uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 and leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the service/page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. Pastor Lia Scholl's sermon will be, "Forgiveness: A Refresher." For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave. Winston-Salem, has changed its name to Faith & Family Baptist Church. The church, which began June 19, 1951, is in its 70th year and its current pastor, Robert Hutchens, has served there for more than 25 years. The church livestreams its services each week at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. The services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. The church is open for those who wish to attend with social distancing. For more information, call Pastor Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville offers an online service every Sunday morning on YouTube. Shallowford's outdoor Labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to shallowfordpresbyterian.org or call 336-766-3178.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, the church is open for worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Arrive 30 minutes early to do COVID-19 check-in. Everyone will be required to wear a mask. Homecoming will be celebrated Sunday, call the church at 336-788-4183 to reserve a spot.
Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ Based Recovery Program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will have a virtual Surviving the Holidays Grief Care support group, at 10 a.m. Nov. 21. Grieving a loved one’s death during the holiday season can be especially painful. The seminar helps participants learn to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions, helpful tips for surviving social events, and find hope for the future. There will be video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and people who have experienced holidays without their loved one. To register for the virtual seminar, call 336-723-4531. For more information, go to www.stpaulumcws.org.
The Trinity Center, 5307 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston Salem, will have its annual Thanksgiving service at 10 a.m. Nov. 26. Pastor Joseph A. Miller Sr., and Lady Nicole Miller invite you to celebrate virtually or in person, practicing all safety tips outlined by state officials. For more information, call 336-784-9347.
Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have Shamrock Shredding on site to shred documents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, the Men’s Club will hold a drive-thru fall pork barbecue 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. For more information or to place an order, call 788-4183.
Mizpah Moravian Church, 3165 Mizpah Church Road, Rural Hall, will have a drive-thru chicken stew today from 2 p.m. until it’s sold out. The cost is $8 per quart. For more information, go to mizpahmoravianchurch.org or email mizpahmoravianchurch@windstream.net.
Konnoak Hills United Methodist Church, 430 Weisner St., Winston-Salem, will have a chicken stew from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today. The cost is $8 per quart and may be ordered and picked up in the Christian life center. For more information, email Konnoakhillsumc@Triad.twcbc.com.
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available as a drive-through/pick-up item or in special situations as a delivery within a five-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information, or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.
Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have its annual Fall Fare from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Items include Moravian chicken pies, and baked goods. There will also be a country store and several vendors. Masks will be required.
