Religion Calendar, Saturday, Nov. 21

Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.

Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will celebrate worship in the fellowship hall at 10 a.m. Sunday with guest minister the Rev. Amber Harris. Wear a mask. If you can’t join in person, the service will be live streamed on Facebook at burkheadumc.org or check-out the website under Pastor’s Message. An Advent Bible study entitled “The Redemption of Scrooge: Connecting Christ and Culture” will be held on four Tuesdays in December at 6:30 pm. Students books may be purchased from Cokesbury.com but are not required.

Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will live stream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.