Religion Calendar, Saturday, Nov. 7

Services

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church , 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Come as You Are and Stay in Your Car drive-in worship service at 8 a.m. Sundays. Enter at the traffic light on Robinhood Road; volunteers will direct you to a parking space. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM. The church’s other Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. are available online at YouTube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming . Drive-thru prayers will be offered Nov. 5. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.

Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have one service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. There will be no in-person worship. The service will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Rick Jordan, the president of Great Bible Teachers, will continue sermon series from the Sermon on the Mount with a message titled “This Sums it Up.” "Hymns for the Soul," a weekly worship/devotional time, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays on Facebook and YouTube. Both services will be live streamed on Youtube and Facebook. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online throughout the week. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.