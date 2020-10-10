Religion Calendar, Saturday, Oct. 10

Services

St. Paul United Methodist Church will have "GriefCare," a support group for persons experiencing grief due to the death of someone close to them, at 10 a.m. today. The sessions feature biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. The sessions are designed to give encouragement and support. The sessions are free and self-contained. The topic will be "Guilt and Anger." For information about how to participate in this virtual GriefCare session, call 336-723-4531 before 10 a.m. today.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Come as You Are and Stay in Your Car drive-in worship service at 8 a.m. Sundays. Enter at the traffic light on Robinhood Road; volunteers will direct you to a parking space. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM. The church’s other Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. are available online at YouTube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. Drive-thru prayers will be offered on the first Thursday of November. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.