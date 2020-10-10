Religion Calendar, Saturday, Oct. 10

Services
St. Paul United Methodist Church will have "GriefCare," a support group for persons experiencing grief due to the death of someone close to them, at 10 a.m. today. The sessions feature biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. The sessions are designed to give encouragement and support. The sessions are free and self-contained. The topic will be "Guilt and Anger." For information about how to participate in this virtual GriefCare session, call 336-723-4531 before 10 a.m. today.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Come as You Are and Stay in Your Car drive-in worship service at 8 a.m. Sundays. Enter at the traffic light on Robinhood Road; volunteers will direct you to a parking space. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM. The church’s other Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. are available online at YouTube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. Drive-thru prayers will be offered on the first Thursday of November. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday with limited reserved seating in both services. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue his sermon series on the Sermon on the Mount, with a messagetitled, “Turn the Other Cheek" At home viewers may join us for live streaming on YouTube at 8:15 or on Facebook at 10:45. Midweek Prayer & Music Meditation will be posted on Facebook at noon each Wednesday. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information or to reserve a seat for Sunday, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an outdoor drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday. Bring a lawn chair and sit under the shade tree, but remember to social distance. Or, you can stay in your vehicle.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, the Sunday schedule is victory@am contemporary music and worship service led by Tamara Koontz at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m., and a traditional worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11 a.m. Gospel Music will be performed by Lonnie and Faye Maines, Nancy Bullard, and The Victory Singers. The Wednesday "Just As I Am" Casual and Family Service will be from 7 to 7:45 p.m. with Pastor Lonnie Maines. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook. The Rev. Wade Arnold’s sermon will be, “A Focused Pursuit.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will have an outdoor worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. You may bring your lawn chair, or you may remain in your car. Remember to social distance. This is the only in-person gathering during the week. The church will continue to livestream on its website, lewisvillebaptist.com and on its Facebook page.
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have “Worship Outside on the Hill” at 10 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Julie O’Neal. Bring a chair and wear a mask. There is room for social distancing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, BUMC will not host their annual Port-a-Pit Chicken BBQ Nov. 7.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will celebrate its 137th Church Homecoming at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Samuel Moore, the district superintendent, Yadkin Valley District, United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker. Tom and Rosemary Lather will be the guest musicians. The service will be conducted using a "drive-in church" format. In this worship format, everyone will stay in cars, and cars will be spaced so that social distancing can be maintained. For online worship, search for Centenary Church Clemmons on YouTube. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on media. Senior Pastor Dennis Bishop will deliver the message.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will have a live streamed worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. at https://uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 and leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the service/page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist or www.wakeforestbaptist.org. Pastor Lia Scholl's sermon will be "Where is God in a Pandemic?" For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave. Winston-Salem, has changed its name to Faith & Family Baptist Church. The church, which began June 19, 1951, is in its 70th year and its current pastor, Robert Hutchens, has served there for more than 25 years. The church livestreams its services each week at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. The services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. The church is open for those who wish to attend with social distancing. For more information, call Pastor Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, is open for worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Arrive 15 minutes early to do COVID-19 check-in. You will be required to wear a mask and will be seated six feet apart in the sanctuary. There will be 25 seated in the Sanctuary and the overflow will be in the fellowship hall watching via Facebook.
Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ Based Recovery Program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays beginning Monday. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Drive-thru food donation
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-thru food collections for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food offerings in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.
Fundraisers
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available as a drive-through/pick-up item or in special situations as a delivery within a five-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information, or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. You do not have to get out of your vehicle, class members will unload. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-413-4298 or visit www.newphilly.org.
Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville, UMW Circle 2 will have a shred event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24. Suggested donation of $5 per box or bag is requested. Proceeds will benefit local missions. Masks will be worn by all event workers. Shredding will be done on-site by Shamrock Shredding of Greensboro.
Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have Shamrock Shredding on site to shred documents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries.
