Religion Calendar, Saturday, Oct. 17

Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.

Drive-thru food donation

Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-thru food collections for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food offerings in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.

Fundraisers

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon today. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. You do not have to get out of your vehicle, class members will unload. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-413-4298 or visit www.newphilly.org.