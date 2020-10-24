Religion Calendar, Saturday, Oct. 24

St. Paul United Methodist Church , Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live . Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, is open for worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Arrive 30 minutes early to do COVID-19 check-in. Everyone will be required to wear a mask. Messy Church, a free dinner church, for kids and their families meets at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday in the picnic shelter for a catered meal, Bible lesson, prayer, and craft or activity. Register the number in your party on Eventbrite each week or email mtcarmelum@aol.com. Treat Street, a free drive-thru Halloween event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Enter the lower drive on West Clemmonsville Road. Drive through stations with Bible characters passing out treats. Candy will be packed by adults wearing gloves and masks two weeks before the event. Free hot dogs will be available to go. Everyone will be required to stay in their cars. Kids are encouraged to wear their costumes.