Religion Calendar, Saturday, Oct. 3

Fundraisers

Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 S. Main St., Kernersville, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, $5 per box or bag. Proceeds benefit missions and youth activities. You will not need to get out of your car.

Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available as a drive-through/pick-up item or in special situations as a delivery within a five-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information, or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. You do not have to get out of your vehicle, class members will unload. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-413-4298 or visit www.newphilly.org.