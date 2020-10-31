Religion Calendar, Saturday, Oct. 31

Services

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have Treat Street, a free drive-thru Halloween event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. today. Enter the lower drive on West Clemmonsville Road. Drive through stations with Bible characters passing out treats. Candy will be packed by adults wearing gloves and masks two weeks before the event. Free hot dogs will be available to go. Everyone will be required to stay in their cars. Kids are encouraged to wear their costumes. The church is open for worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Arrive 30 minutes early to do COVID-19 check-in. Everyone will be required to wear a mask. Homecoming will be celebrated Sunday, call the church at 336-788-4183 to reserve a spot.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Come as You Are and Stay in Your Car drive-in worship service at 8 a.m. Sundays. Enter at the traffic light on Robinhood Road; volunteers will direct you to a parking space. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM. The church’s other Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. are available online at YouTube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. Drive-thru prayers will be offered Nov. 5. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.