Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have its fall Victory Community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The Sunday schedule is victory@am contemporary music and worship service led by Tamara Koontz will be at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m., and a traditional worship service with Senior Pastor Bob Whitaker at 11 a.m. Gospel music will be provided by Pastor Lonnie Maines, Nancy Bullard, and The Victory Singers. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Come as You Are and Stay in Your Car drive-in worship service at 8 a.m. Sundays. Enter at the traffic light on Robinhood Road; volunteers will direct you to a parking space. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM. The church’s other Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. are available online at YouTube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. Drive-thru prayer will be offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Enter the church parking lot at the Robinhood and Norman roads traffic light and follow directions in your car. When you reach the designated prayer spot, stop, roll down your window and tell the prayer leader your concerns. The prayer leader will offer a prayer to God on your behalf. Physical distancing and mask protocol guidelines will be observed. Drive-thru prayers will be offered on the first Thursday of October and November. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an outdoor drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday. Bring a lawn chair and sit under the shade tree, but remember to social distance. Or, you can stay in your vehicle.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will have an outdoor worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. You may bring your lawn chair, or you may remain in your car. Remember to social distance. This is the only in-person gathering during the week. The church will continue to livestream on its website, lewisvillebaptist.com and on its Facebook page.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, current services with the Rev. Julie O’Neal may be found on the church website, burkheadumc.org, and Facebook page. Devotionals may be found on the website under “Ministries.”
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have a “drive-in church” at 10 a.m. Sunday. Everyone will stay in cars that will be spaced so that social distancing can be maintained. The Rev. Vincent Howell’s sermon will be, “Tell Me About Jesus Christ,” based on Mark 8:27-38. For online worship, search for Centenary Church Clemmons on YouTube. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on media. Senior Pastor Dennis Bishop will deliver the message, “On Fire with Compassion Concerning Evangelism.”
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will have a live streamed worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. at https://uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock's sermon will be about understanding and developing resilience, the ability to return to normal levels of functioning after experiencing highly disruptive events. The Forum at 8:45 a.m., will be livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum. Antonio Reid, an Appalachian State graduate with degrees in history and political science, will talk about the effects of climate change and sea-level rise on society and political order. For more information, go to uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 and leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the service/page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist or www.wakeforestbaptist.org. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rev. Wade Arnold’s sermon will be, “Back to Basics: Making Disciples.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have online services Sunday at 8:15 a.m. on YouTube and 10:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch. Dane Martin, the church’s minister with students, will continue the study on the Sermon on the Mount with his message, “A Risky Mission.” Midweek Prayer & Music Meditation will be posted on Facebook at noon each Wednesday. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave. Winston-Salem, has changed its name to Faith & Family Baptist Church. The church, which began June 19, 1951, is in its 70th year and its current pastor, Robert Hutchens, has served there for more than 25 years. The church livestreams its services each week at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. The services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. The church is open for those who wish to attend with social distancing. For more information, call Pastor Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, will hold an outdoor fall revival Sunday through Wednesday. The first service will be at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Michael Barrett, the associational missionary with Piedmont Baptist Association, Greensboro. The weeknight services will be at 6 p.m. Pastor Steve Roberson from Union Grove Baptist Church in Oak Ridge will be the speaker. Music will be provided at each service. You can spread out a blanket, bring your lawn chairs, or sit on the tailgate. You're invited to bring your supper and enjoy it in your vehicle or picnic style in the church courtyard. For more information, call the church office at 336-788-3112 or Pastor Chris Byrne at 336-918-0366.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Drive-thru Food Collections
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-thru food collections for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food offerings in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.
Mizpah Moravian Church, 3165 Mizpah Church Road, Rural Hall, will have a drive-thru food drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19. All food collected will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. For more information, email mizpahmoravianchurch@windstream.net or go to www.mizpahmoravianchurch.org.
Fundraisers
Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon today. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking lot. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. Proceeds will support youth and family ministries.
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost will be $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available as a drive-through/pick-up item or in special situations as a delivery within a five-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information. Or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.
Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road, Clemmons, will have a Shred-it-event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 19. Donations of $5 per bag or file box are suggested. Proceeds will benefit various charitable organizations supported by the Knights of Columbus. Checks can be made payable to the Knights of Columbus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.