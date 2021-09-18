Religion calendar, Saturday, Sept. 18

Services
Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue a series on Emotionally Healthy Spirituality with a sermon titled “Going Back in Order to Go Forward.” Masking is required for all attendees in the sanctuary and anywhere inside the building. The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Wednesday evening activities have resumed. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org or call 336-725-8767.
Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, will have an in-person service at 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. service, which is held in-person and is streamed online via Facebook and YouTube, is a celebration of the diversity of the human family, a blended service featuring jazz and blues musicians as well as hymns, spirituals, and elements of social gospel. The 8:45 a.m. service is a quiet, contemplative space including prayer, scripture, preaching, and communion. Masks are required in the building for anyone over age 2. For more information, go to www.greenstreetumc.org.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington. Sunday worship begins with the “victory@am” service at 9 a.m. This Praise & Worship Service is led by Tamara Koontz. Sunday schools for all ages start at 10 a.m. The worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield begins at 11 a.m. Gospel music is performed by Lonnie Maines, Nancy Bullard and the Victory Singers. Choir practice and fellowship is at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The “Just as I Am” casual and family service, with Pastor Duffy, is from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, email mktvfl@att.net or call 336-577-2873.
Lewisville United Methodist Church, 6290 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, will have contemporary worship at 9 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and traditional worship is in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Masks are strongly recommended for all indoor activities and will be required for anyone who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19. For more information, go to lewisvilleumc.org for more information.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, offers a traditional worship service, 9 a.m. Sunday, and two contemporary worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The 11 a.m. “Ignite” contemporary service is web-accessible via online streaming at youtube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming and on the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Facebook page. People who are not fully vaccinated, immunocompromised, uncomfortable without a mask, or families with children are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing. Events and gatherings involving children and youth require the wearing of masks. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Winston-Salem Friends Meeting, a Quaker church, meets at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Sunday morning live services begin with Meeting for Worship at 10:30 at the picnic shelter. Cheryl Bridges will bring the message Sunday. We are a community of seekers who meet together to worship God; we seek to express our faith through action, focusing on peace and social justice; we seek to find the Light of God in ourselves and in others; we seek to treat all persons with equality and integrity. For more information, email cmcpher368@aol.com.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will meet in person and live stream its worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The live stream is at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, invites all to celebrate Jesus Christ in-person or online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Services will continue to be live streamed via lewisvillebaptist.com and the Lewisville Baptist Facebook page. There will be a midweek Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone who enters needs to wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Seating is socially distanced.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have Sunday school at 9:15 and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Julie O’Neal will lead the service. It will be in-person masks and social distancing will be required.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an inside worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call the church office at 336-924-8063.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship at the 10 a.m. traditional and 11:15 a.m. contemporary services Sunday. Both services will continue to be livestreamed at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and an in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Bill Messer’s sermon will be, “Scale the Utmost Height.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church receives a drive-thru food offering for Sunnyside Ministry each Sunday. Drop off non-perishable donations from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk, and bread. For more information, call 336-788-9321.
Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, will have in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Live streaming begins at 9:35 a.m. at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also available on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. There are Zoom and in-person activities including Sunday school for adults after worship and other activities during the week for children and adults. For more information and Zoom links, email Margaret Norris, the director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown, on Youtube, search for First Waughtown Baptist, and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org. Senior Pastor Dennis W. Bishop’s message will be, “The Vivid Covenant,” at 10 a.m. Sunday. The base scriptures are Genesis 1:28 (The Cultural Mandate) and Matthew 28:19-20 (The Great Commission).
Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall, will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The Rev. Bruce Updyke will lead the services which include live music. Social distancing will be observed. People not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask. The service will also be on Kingswood’s Facebook page. For more information, email bruceupdyke@yahoo.com or call 336-924-5437.
Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, will hold the following in-person services on Sundays: The BLEND at 10 a.m. with Christian classes for all ages and congregational worship at 11 a.m. Youth ministries will continue at 6 p.m. Sundays, unless otherwise announced. For more information, go to RuralHallChurch.org and the church’s social media pages.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, 10:30 a.m. service will be live streamed at uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Rev. Ed Brock’s will present “Finding Peace in a Time of Turmoil.” The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be live streamed only at uufws.org/virtual-forum. Grant Reneir will present “Intuitive Rationality: Predicting your behavior and decision-making with a new AI.” For more information, go to www.uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministry, 3608 Ogburn Ave., Winston-Salem, will have a service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The service will be in-house with CDC guidelines. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information and/or transportation, contact Pastor Clara Cremedy at 336-624-9351 or email claracremedy@yahoo.com.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist. Pastor Lia Scholl’s theme for worship over the next several Sundays will be “Unraveled: Seeking God when Our Plans Fall Apart.” Sunday’s sermon is “Unraveling Vocation,” and is based on Zacchaeus. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Faith and Family Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave., Winston-Salem, invites you to join them during the month of June as they celebrate 70 years of preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. The church was started as Meadowview Baptist Church on June 19, 1951. Sunday worship services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and midweek service is at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to services in the sanctuary, the services can be heard in their parking lot on 87.7 FM for those who prefer to remain in their vehicle. The church also livestreams all services at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. Archive services are available there if you are unable to watch live. For more information, contact Pastor Robert Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
Liberty Baptist Church, 1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, is open for all services and also broadcasts all services on Facebook Live on Pastor Gary Styers’ Facebook page. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are provided. The entire facility is sanitized each week. For more information, go to www.libertybaptistnc.org.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall, has resumed Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. Sundays, followed by worship service at 11 with Rev. Andrew Craver. For more information, go to www.rhmc.org.
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 357 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Emily Schlaman Larsen in the sanctuary or in your car (tune to 88.7 FM). Masks are optional but recommended for unvaccinated people. Weekly sermons are available on YouTube for those who prefer to join worship remotely. Search for: St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Winston Salem NC. For more information, go to www.standrewsnc.org.
First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have In-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Worship services are also available via online streaming at disciplesofchrist.com/visit-us-on-youtube/. Masks are required. For more information, go to www.disciplesofchrist.com or call the church at 336-722-2714.
The Centenary Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. For those seeking a virtual worship experience, go to Facebook and search “Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons” for the live stream at 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call the church at 336-766-5987.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer services and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, has an online service on YouTube. The outdoor labyrinth is open for walking every day from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to shallowfordpresbyterian.org or call 336-766-3178.
Jehovah Shammah Ministries, 403 Nelson St., Kernersville, will have Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-based recovery program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays. Dinner will be served and child care is available. For more information, call 336-988-8351 or 336-547-0251.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org. BAZAARS
Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, Winston Salem, is now accepting vendors for its Fall Bazaar to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 16. For information, call 336-816-9601.
Activities
Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church, 3680 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, will have an indoor/outdoor Yard Sale beginning at 8 a.m. today.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 5125 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, the United Methodist Women will have Fashion Show by Talbots at 1 p.m. today. Talbots will demonstrate how to make an outfit with all the accessories. There will be a chance to win a handmade quilt and a painting made by a church member. Tickets are $2. Attendees must wear a mask.
St. Paul United Methodist Church will have “GriefShare,” a support group for people experiencing grief due to the death of a loved one. The 13 sessions feature biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics. Sessions are free. Each session is self-contained. For more information about how to participate in these virtual Saturday morning GriefShare sessions, call St. Paul UMC at 336-723-4531.
New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem will hold its 194th Homecoming Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Tony Walker. No covered dish luncheon will be served.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a New Beginnings Dinner Church on Wednesdays, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. It is for all ages. There will be a free meal, a message and music in the picnic shelter. RSVP to 336-788-4183 or Facebook Message at mtcarmelumcofws.
Trinity Center of Winston-Salem, 5307 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will host Knight Fest Community Weekend Sept. 25-26. On Sept. 25 Knight Fest Community Day will start at 1 p.m. Curbing Appetite and Backyard Flames local food trucks will be onsite. There will also be Kona Ice, a bouncy house, fire trucks, Novant Health breast mammography mobile unit, health and wellness information booths, and cash giveaways. On Sept. 26, drive-in worship will begin at noon with fun, family activities, a free cookout, grocery giveaway and door prizes. For more information, contact Antonio Howell atttcws@outlook.com or call The Trinity Center at 336-784-9347.
Fundraisers
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1505 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have “Hope for Kate,” from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 25. It is a fundraiser to help the Plemmons family with medical bills not covered by insurance due to their daughter, Kaitlin’s, kidney failure. There will be a classic car show, silent auction, food, music, games, a raffle and a kid’s area. For more information, go to https://helphopelive.org/campaign/18578/#
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available drive-through or pick-up or in special situations as a delivery within a 5-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information, or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.
The World Mission Team of Home Moravian Church will host a sale of gently used Christmas items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 in the church’s fellowship hall, 529 S. Church St., in Old Salem. Proceeds will support a teacher in Kenya working to be certified. There will be beautiful items at very inexpensive prices. Masks are required and there will be no food served.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will hold a Port-a-Pit Chicken Barbecue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 6. It will be drive-thru service only. Tickets are $10 for a meal including ½ chicken, baked beans, slaw, and bread. The cost is $7 for one ½ chicken, or $20 for three ½ chickens. For ticket information call 336-765-6590, ext. 3.