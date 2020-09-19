Religion Calendar, Saturday, Sept. 19

Lloyd Presbyterian Church, 748 N. Chestnut St., Winston-Salem, will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a homecoming service at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and lunch afterwards on the church grounds. Lloyd is the second oldest historically African American Church in Winston-Salem. Lloyd Presbyterian Church is believed to have been named after William Lloyd Garrison, the most well-known white abolitionist of the 19th century.
Hopewell Moravian Church, 701 Hopewell Church Road, Winston-Salem, and the South Branch Regional Conference of Churches of the Moravian Church, will have a Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the church’s Christian Life Center. This is part of Hopewell's participation in the Moravian Day of Service. Blood donors are needed. There will be social distancing and masks worn during this event due to COVID-19. Appointments may be made through the Red Cross at redcross.org and follow the donation links.
Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have its fall Victory Community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. It was rescheduled from Sept. 12. The Sunday schedule is victory@am contemporary music and worship service led by Tamara Koontz at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m., and a traditional worship service with Senior Pastor Bob Whitaker at 11 a.m. Gospel music will be provided by Pastor Lonnie Maines, Nancy Bullard, and The Victory Singers. The Wednesday "Just As I Am" Casual & Family Service will be from 7 to 7:45 p.m. with Pastor Lonnie Maines. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Come as You Are and Stay in Your Car drive-in worship service at 8 a.m. Sundays. Enter at the traffic light on Robinhood Road; volunteers will direct you to a parking space. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM. The church’s other Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. are available online at YouTube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. Drive-thru prayers will be offered on the first Thursday of October and November. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an outdoor drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday. Bring a lawn chair and sit under the shade tree, but remember to social distance. Or, you can stay in your vehicle.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will have an outdoor worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. You may bring your lawn chair, or you may remain in your car. Remember to social distance. This is the only in-person gathering during the week. The church will continue to livestream on its website, lewisvillebaptist.com and on its Facebook page.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have “Worship Outside on the Hill” at 10 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Julie O’Neal. Bring a chair and wear a mask. There is room for social distancing.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have a “drive-in church” at 10 a.m. Sunday. Everyone will stay in cars that will be spaced so that social distancing can be maintained. The Rev. Vincent Howell’s sermon will be, “Godly Wisdom,” based on James 3:13-4:3,7-8. For online worship, search for Centenary Church Clemmons on YouTube. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on media. Senior Pastor Dennis Bishop will continue his series on “Where We Can or Should Evangelize” with the message, “What Is Your Stumbling Block?”
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will have a live streamed worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. at https://uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 and leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the service/page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist or www.wakeforestbaptist.org. The worship series, "The Binaries that Bind," will continue. It asks us what binaries keep us from seeing the truth. Pastor Lia Scholl's sermon will be "Scarcity vs. Abundancel." A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed. The Rev. Wade Arnold’s sermon will be, “Pursuit: We're All Pursing Something.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have online services Sunday at 8:15 a.m. on YouTube and 10:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue his series on the Sermon on the Mount with a message titled, “That’s my Secret Captain, I’m Always Angry.” Midweek Prayer & Music Meditation will be posted on Facebook at noon each Wednesday. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave. Winston-Salem, has changed its name to Faith & Family Baptist Church. The church, which began June 19, 1951, is in its 70th year and its current pastor, Robert Hutchens, has served there for more than 25 years. The church livestreams its services each week at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. The services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. The church is open for those who wish to attend with social distancing. For more information, call Pastor Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Social Justice and Activism in a Pandemic, a Zoom webinar, will be held from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Thursday. The speaker will be Jack S. Monell, an associate professor and program coordinator of Justice Studies at Winston-Salem State University. To register, email kathyausen@gmail.com.
The Salem Presbyterian Women will host a Virtual Worship Service, Gathering, and Dedication of Mission Pledges from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26. The keynote speaker is P. Lynn Miller, author of 2020-2021 Presbyterian Women Horizons Bible Study, “Into the Light: Finding Hope through Prayers of Lament.” To register, email salempwpres@gmail.com or go to salempresbytery.org click on Presbyterian Women. The Gathering is free. Log-in begins at 9:45 a.m.
Bethlehem A.M.E. Zion Church, 6475 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will have a drive-in homecoming service at 3 p.m. Oct. 4. The Rev. Dairl L. Scott, Sr. of New Hope A.M.E. Zion Church in Lewisville will be the guest minister. Fall revival 2020 will be drive-in services at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6. The theme will be “Revive Us.” The Rev. Jimmy C. Griffin of New Jersey A.M.E. Zion Church in Lexington will be the guest minister.
Drive-thru Food Collections
Mizpah Moravian Church, 3165 Mizpah Church Road, Rural Hall, will have a drive-thru food drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. All food collected will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. For more information, email mizpahmoravianchurch@windstream.net or go to www.mizpahmoravianchurch.org.
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-thru food collections for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food offerings in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.
Fundraisers
Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road, Clemmons, will have a Shred-it-event from 9 a.m. to noon today. Donations of $5 per bag or file box are suggested. Proceeds will benefit various charitable organizations supported by the Knights of Columbus. Checks can be made payable to the Knights of Columbus.
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available as a drive-through/pick-up item or in special situations as a delivery within a five-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information. Or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.
Compiled by Melissa Hall