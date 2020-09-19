Religion Calendar, Saturday, Sept. 19

Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed. The Rev. Wade Arnold’s sermon will be, “Pursuit: We're All Pursing Something.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.

Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have online services Sunday at 8:15 a.m. on YouTube and 10:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue his series on the Sermon on the Mount with a message titled, “That’s my Secret Captain, I’m Always Angry.” Midweek Prayer & Music Meditation will be posted on Facebook at noon each Wednesday. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.