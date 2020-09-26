Religion Calendar, Saturday, Sept. 26

Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have its Cruise-In for Christ at 6 p.m. today. The Sunday schedule is victory@am contemporary music and worship service led by Tamara Koontz at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m., and a traditional worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11 a.m. The Wednesday "Just As I Am" Casual & Family Service will be from 7 to 7:45 p.m. with Pastor Lonnie Maines. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Come as You Are and Stay in Your Car drive-in worship service at 8 a.m. Sundays. Enter at the traffic light on Robinhood Road; volunteers will direct you to a parking space. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM. The church’s other Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. are available online at YouTube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. Drive-thru prayers will be offered on the first Thursday of October and November. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.
Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an outdoor drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday. Bring a lawn chair and sit under the shade tree, but remember to social distance. Or, you can stay in your vehicle.
Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, will have an outdoor worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. You may bring your lawn chair, or you may remain in your car. Remember to social distance. This is the only in-person gathering during the week. The church will continue to livestream on its website, lewisvillebaptist.com and on its Facebook page.
Burkhead United Methodist Church, 5250 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will have “Worship Outside on the Hill” at 10 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Julie O’Neal. Bring a chair and wear a mask. There is room for social distancing.
Ardmore United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 and 11:15 a.m. services Sunday at youtube.com/ArdmoreUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, go to ardmoreumc.org or call 336-723-3695.
Centenary United Methodist Church of Clemmons, 5280 Hampton Road, Clemmons, will have a “drive-in church” at 10 a.m. Sunday. Everyone will stay in their cars that will be spaced so that social distancing can be maintained. Paul Davis, a lay leader, will give the morning sermon. For online worship, search for Centenary Church Clemmons on YouTube. For more information, call 336-766-5987.
First Waughtown Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown and on its website, www.firstwaughtown.org, click on media. Senior Pastor Dennis Bishop will continue his series on “Where We Can or Should Evangelize” with the message, “The Fire of Compassion in Evangelizing.”
Home Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10 a.m. Sunday worship service. The stream begins at 9:45 at HomeMoravian.org/broadcast. The broadcast is also carried on the Home Moravian Church Facebook page and YouTube channel. Zoom opportunities include Godly Play for children at 9:30 Sunday, Sunday School for adults after worship, and other activities for children and adults during the week. For Zoom links and more information, email Margaret Norris, director of Christian education, at mnorris@homemoravian.org.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Winston-Salem, will have a live streamed worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at facebook.com/newphiladelphiamoravianchurch. You do not need a Facebook account to view the service. If you are unable to view the live stream, a recorded version is on the church’s YouTube page.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. at https://uufws.org/virtual-worship-service. The Forum at 8:45 a.m. will be livestreamed at https://uufws.org/virtual-forum. For more information, go to uufws.org.
Vessels of Honor Church Ministries, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook-claracremedy-pastor. There will be prayer at 10 a.m., call 336-624-9351 and leave a request. A Facebook account is not required to access the service/page. For more information, call 336-624-9351.
Wake Forest Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, the service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/wakeforestbaptist or www.wakeforestbaptist.org. The worship series, "The Binaries that Bind," will continue. It asks us what binaries keep us from seeing the truth. Pastor Lia Scholl's sermon will be "Lead vs. Follow." A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, go to www.wakeforestbaptist.org.
Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, will have worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed. The Rev. Wade Arnold’s sermon will be, “Working Out.” For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will have online services Sunday at 8:15 a.m. on YouTube and 10:45 a.m. at www.facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will continue his series on the Sermon on the Mount with a message titled, “Love and Marriage.” This message includes sensitive topics. Midweek Prayer & Music Meditation will be posted on Facebook at noon each Wednesday. Bible study classes and other study and ministry options are available online. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.
Meadowview Baptist Church, 105 Nathan Ave. Winston-Salem, has changed its name to Faith & Family Baptist Church. The church, which began June 19, 1951, is in its 70th year and its current pastor, Robert Hutchens, has served there for more than 25 years. The church livestreams its services each week at www.facebook.com/faithandfamilybaptist. The services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays. A Facebook account is not required to access the video, scroll down for the live stream. The church is open for those who wish to attend with social distancing. For more information, call Pastor Hutchens at 336-782-3747.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws/live. Facebook does not require an account for access to the page. Additional information regarding prayer service and Bible study may be found on the church’s website at www.stpaulumcws.org or by calling the church at 336-723-4531.
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, is open for worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Arrive 15 minutes early to do COVID-19 check-in. You will be required to wear a mask and will be seated six feet apart in the sanctuary. There will be 25 seated in the Sanctuary and the overflow will be in the fellowship hall watching via Facebook.
Winston-Salem Community of Mindful Living, Winston-Salem, has three online meditation sessions each week. The sessions are from 7 to 7:40 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The meditations are 25 minutes, either guided or unguided. There is an inspirational reading, and the sharing of experiences. For more information, go to mindfulwinston.org or email info@mindfulwinston.org.
Bethlehem A.M.E. Zion Church, 6475 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, will have a drive-in homecoming service at 3 p.m. Oct. 4. The Rev. Dairl L. Scott, Sr. of New Hope A.M.E. Zion Church in Lewisville will be the guest minister. Fall revival 2020 will be drive-in services at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6. The theme will be “Revive Us.” The Rev. Jimmy C. Griffin of New Jersey A.M.E. Zion Church in Lexington will be the guest minister.
Drive-thru Food Collections
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, will continue its weekly drive-thru food collections for Sunnyside Ministry from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. Place non-perishable food offerings in the back of your vehicle. Primary needs are canned vegetables, crackers, pasta, rice, cereal, dry/powdered milk and bread.
Fundraisers
Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Friday Night Supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2. It will be take-out only. The cost is $7 per person. The menu will consist of breakfast fare, tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, gravy, and biscuits. For more information, call 336-406-8669 and leave a message.
Wentz Memorial United Church of Christ, 3435 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, to prepare for its Centennial Anniversary, the church will have dinner plate sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. The sale will be held the first and third Wednesday of each month. The cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds from the plate sale will be used to help offset the expenses and costs of the anniversary celebration. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, plates will be available as a drive-through/pick-up item or in special situations as a delivery within a five-mile radius. Contact Reginald Gaither at 336-391-8586 to place orders or for more information, or contact Wentz Church at 336-722-0430.
