Religion Calendar, Saturday, Sept. 26

Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington, will have its Cruise-In for Christ at 6 p.m. today. The Sunday schedule is victory@am contemporary music and worship service led by Tamara Koontz at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m., and a traditional worship service with Pastor Michael Duffield at 11 a.m. The Wednesday "Just As I Am" Casual & Family Service will be from 7 to 7:45 p.m. with Pastor Lonnie Maines. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a Come as You Are and Stay in Your Car drive-in worship service at 8 a.m. Sundays. Enter at the traffic light on Robinhood Road; volunteers will direct you to a parking space. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM. The church’s other Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. are available online at YouTube.com/MountTaborUMCVideoStreaming. Drive-thru prayers will be offered on the first Thursday of October and November. For more information, go to www.mttaborumc.org or call 336-765-5561.

Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have an outdoor drive-in worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday. Bring a lawn chair and sit under the shade tree, but remember to social distance. Or, you can stay in your vehicle.