Sorority celebrates 59th cotillion

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Beta Iota Omega Chapter will host its 59th Spring Cotillion as a hybrid event at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, with livestreaming on the chapter’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
The chapter will present 16 young ladies from the Piedmont Triad area and beyond at this year’s cotillion, “Pearlfection: Elevating to Excellence." The mistress of ceremony will be WFMY News 2 Anchor Tracey McCain. The speaker for the evening is Tabitha Brown, author of the book, “Feeding the Soul (because it’s my business!)”
The cotillionette’s journey leading up to this event was filled with virtual educational workshops, community projects and bonding activities. The cotillion has provided these young ladies with many learning experiences through workshops, and service projects that were designed to expose them to new ideas and new friendships. The chairwomen for the 2022 cotillion are Iris Austin, Valarie Diggs, Michelle Evans and Raleta Summers Dawkins. The cotillion is choreographed by Tonya Alexander and Kristina Malloy and the music is directed by Pamela Stewart. Anissa Bledsoe currently serves as president of the chapter.
People are also reading…
The following young women will be presented at this year’s cotillion:
- Leah De’Jhara Bell, daughter of William McClease Bell lll and the Late Tanya Bledsoe Bell. She attends Mount Tabor High.
- Flemeeja Beatrice Brewer, daughter of Fleming Jackson and Franchellie King Brewer. She attends Grimsley Senior High.
- Alanna Elizabeth Dalton, daughter of Brian and Angela Dalton. She attends Walter Hines Page High.
- Alese Talia Dickens, daughter of Andre and Ava W. Dickens. She attends Early Middle College at GTCC.
- Madison Brielle Flowers, daughter of Billy and Kimberly Flowers. She attends Northwest Guilford High.
- Mileah Troi Godette, daughter of Michael and Doris Robinson Godette. She attends Northwest Guilford High.
- Sydney Kristina Harris, daughter of COL(R) William T. Harris and Felecia Robinson. She attends David W. Butler High.
- Emerson Gabrielle Johnson, daughter of Ron Johnson and Cheneta Allen. She attends Greensboro College Middle College.
- Leyla Marie Kornegay, daughter of Marcus and Sholeh Kornegay. She attends Southlake Christian Academy.
- Sydney Rose Long, daughter of Steven and Pamela Long. She attends Middle College at GTCC.
- Chelsea Olivia McMillian, daughter of LaBarron and Christy McMillian. She attends Northwest Guilford High.
- Camarah Rae Pearson, daughter of Garry and Carla Pearson. She attends Wakefield High.
- Kelby Gabrielle Swindell, daughter of Keipuleo and Quimby Swindell. She attends the Middle College at UNCG.
- Sydney Denise Wade, daughter of Stovell and Tracy Wade. She attends Reagan High.
- Zora Neale Walton, daughter of Jonathan L. and Cecily Cline Walton. She attends Salem Academy.
- Sierra Janelle Mariah Williams, daughter of Dexter L. and Yolanda H. Williams. She is dually enrolled at Millbrook High and Wake Tech.