Sorority celebrates 59th cotillion

The chapter will present 16 young ladies from the Piedmont Triad area and beyond at this year’s cotillion, “Pearlfection: Elevating to Excellence." The mistress of ceremony will be WFMY News 2 Anchor Tracey McCain. The speaker for the evening is Tabitha Brown, author of the book, “Feeding the Soul (because it’s my business!)”

The cotillionette’s journey leading up to this event was filled with virtual educational workshops, community projects and bonding activities. The cotillion has provided these young ladies with many learning experiences through workshops, and service projects that were designed to expose them to new ideas and new friendships. The chairwomen for the 2022 cotillion are Iris Austin, Valarie Diggs, Michelle Evans and Raleta Summers Dawkins. The cotillion is choreographed by Tonya Alexander and Kristina Malloy and the music is directed by Pamela Stewart. Anissa Bledsoe currently serves as president of the chapter.