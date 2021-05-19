Summer camps make a comeback after 2020's rigid restrictions

Cosson said the camp is not requiring vaccines but is encouraging them. Staff will be tested.

Activities at camps Hanes and Weaver will be held outdoors as much as possible. Campers can count on exciting experiences such as swimming, canoeing, ropes courses, horses, archery, dance, drama, and photography.

In addition to sessions at Camp Hanes, YMCA of Northwest North Carolina will offer its Summer Exploration Academy/Day Camps this summer at nine locations. Camps operated at reduced capacity last year, and campers’ temperatures were checked twice a day.

Smaller, indoor camps suffered the most last year.

“Last year was very tough. We had to refund a lot of people,” said Jared Steward, director of operations for Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.

Little Theatre is known for its summer theater camps.