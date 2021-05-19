Summer camps make a comeback after 2020's rigid restrictions

Editor’s note: Parents, please check with camps regarding capacity limits, which could change based on the governor’s recent announcement that state limits have been dropped.
Summer camp is an experience kids love, and many parents rely on those camps to stitch together children’s activities for the long days between the end of a school year and the start of the next.
But last year’s COVID 19 pandemic put the summer campfire out.
Just as parents were making camp plans, organizations scaled back their camps or canceled them all together.
So, what will camp look like this year?
“It’ll be very similar, but with reduced numbers in our cabins,” said Jen de Ridder, executive director for Camp Hanes.
Camp Hanes, which sits at the base of Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County, offers day and overnight camps.
Camps were kept to half capacity last year.
De Ridder said the capacity will increase to 75% this year. Like last year, camp will include other modifications, such as health screenings, based on guidelines from the state and from the CDC.
“There’s not really any limitations on activities; we’re just going to do them in cohort groups,” De Ridder said.
That means campers will be assigned to a cohort group — some might call them pods — in which they will remain for the whole camp. They will stay in cabins with their cohorts, dine with their cohorts, and participate in activities with cohorts. There will be no mingling of cohorts.
Similar preparations are under way for campers at YMCA of Greensboro’s Camp Weaver, which is holding day and overnight camps.
Camp Weaver held camps last year at half capacity. This year, camp capacity is increasing to 75%. Like Camp Hanes, Camp Weaver will also keep campers confined to cohorts.
“Kids will live their whole experience in a group and a cabin. That way if there is a problem it stays in that group, including the staffing,” said Jamie Cosson, executive director for Camp Weaver.
Cosson said registration for overnight camp is down this year, and he understands parents’ hesitation. He said in addition to cohorts, there will be additional protocols in place including masks, hand washing, good hygiene and sanitation.
“We have some science behind us now, so we know we can hold camps,” Cosson said.
Cosson said the camp is not requiring vaccines but is encouraging them. Staff will be tested.
Activities at camps Hanes and Weaver will be held outdoors as much as possible. Campers can count on exciting experiences such as swimming, canoeing, ropes courses, horses, archery, dance, drama, and photography.
In addition to sessions at Camp Hanes, YMCA of Northwest North Carolina will offer its Summer Exploration Academy/Day Camps this summer at nine locations. Camps operated at reduced capacity last year, and campers’ temperatures were checked twice a day.
Smaller, indoor camps suffered the most last year.
“Last year was very tough. We had to refund a lot of people,” said Jared Steward, director of operations for Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.
Little Theatre is known for its summer theater camps.
Steward said they tried one virtual camp by Zoom last year, but it was not remarkably successful. He said he is pleased that Little Theatre will be able to offer four camps this summer, including productions for “Moana Jr.” and “Aesop’s Fables.” Little Theatre is also offering some new camps that include one that teaches kids to sew costumes and another that offers an introduction to theater.
“That one filled up fast,” Steward said.
Camp capacity is capped at 15 people for one week and 21 people for two weeks.
“We may raise the numbers based on the governor’s guidelines,” Steward said.
This year, Little Theatre is even offering a camp for adults based on the Carol Burnett television variety show of the 1970s. It will include some of the show’s most popular skits.
“We’re excited to get back to doing what we like to do,” Steward said.
Greensboro’s parks and recreation shelved its packed schedule of summer camps last year. But camps are on for this summer, said Jennifer Hance, communications specialist for parks and recreation.
“Once we got into planning this year, we realized we would be able to do camps at a reduced capacity,” Hance said.
Capacity varies based on camp and location, which includes many of the city’s recreation centers, but most will accommodate about 30 campers.
“But hopefully we can raise that soon based on the governor’s recommendations,” Hance said.
Parks and recreation camps offer a variety of activities including games, sports, wellness education, environmental education, creative play and lots of outdoor time. An all-sports camp will be held at the Greensboro Sportsplex, and the Greensboro Youth Council is holding a service-learning camp for teens to learn about community service opportunities.
Hance said there are plenty of opportunities for teens to volunteer at many of the camps and recreation centers.
Camp Weaver’s Cosson said getting kids back into camp is beneficial.
“Places like this are so important, especially since kids were stuck inside for a year,” he said.
Camp Hanes’ De Ridder agrees.
“I think what we learned from last year, and what we look forward to this year is that camp provides a positive social environment and outlet for kids, which is something we so need during this time,” she said.