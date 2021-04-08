Windsor glasses, a style started in Victorian times, were considered medicinal

A: Schiller started in partnership with Friedrich Gerbing in Bodenbach, Bohemia, in 1829. Wilhelm Schiller & Son was in business in Obergrund, Bohemia, from 1850 until about 1914, when World War I broke out. After Gerbing died, Schiller moved to Bodenbach and opened his own factory, where his son joined him in the business. They became the largest manufacturer of majolica in Bohemia. The pieces had elaborate raised decoration and they sell for about $150.

Q: I once owned a glass Alaska green celery dish by Northwood. I want to find a replacement and have no idea how. What can you tell me?

A: Northwood glass was made by the H. Northwood Co., founded in Wheeling, West Virginia, in 1901 by Harry Northwood. He and his brother, Carl, manufactured pressed and blown glass tableware and novelties. Harry Northwood died in 1919, and the company closed in 1925. The Alaska pattern was made between about 1897 and 1903. It was made in several colors, including blue opalescent, emerald opalescent, green, and vaseline, a greenish-yellow glass.

Some pieces are offered for sale in online shops. Try contacting a matching service such as Replacements.com (in Greensboro). Many dealers who sell early glass keep a “wanted” list to help customers. Let them know what you’re looking for and they will contact you if they find it. Your dish would retail for over $100.