The Readers' Forum: Monday letters

No restrictions

Shockingly, the COVID relief bill includes no restrictions to keep our tax money from funding abortions! This is in opposition to the wishes of a majority of Americans who oppose this violence targeting the most vulnerable among us ... voiceless unborn children. They are made in the image and likeness of God. Who will defend their intrinsic value? Sadly, not many of our elected officials.

What can we do to help them? Interviews of women who’ve had abortions reveal that many felt powerless, often being pressured to abort by the child’s father, family, friends or circumstances. These women can be empowered with loving options. We can help them by making better known in our spheres of influence local agencies that can provide real help. Among them are Birthright, Salem Pregnancy Support, Not forgotten Ministries, Catholic Charities and Room at the Inn. They can offer a mentor and support the mom throughout her pregnancy, childbirth and beyond.

These nonjudgmental agencies can also help both women and men who regret aborting their child and now live with that pain of loss. They can direct them to post-abortion counseling to experience healing and forgiveness. These agency volunteers are truly the unsung social justice heroes of our time. I pray that God will give troubled moms the courage to make that call for help.