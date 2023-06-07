Wilkes Community College has announced high school students who have earned certificates and degrees. These students have achieved academic success by getting a head start on their post-secondary plans, either to continue their education or launch their careers. Through Career & College Promise, qualified high-school students in North Carolina have the opportunity to dually enroll in community college courses, tuition-free, in structured pathways that lead to a certificate, diploma, degree or credential.

These students have earned between 12-40 college credits while working towards the completion of their high school diploma. A certificate is typically four or five courses of 12 or more college credits, demonstrating foundational knowledge in an applied science program of study. These courses are taught in the high schools, online and at the WCC campuses.

Alleghany County High School students receiving certificates:

Cade Anders, Business Administration; Kenneth Bennett, Building Construction Technology-Const Mech Trades; Issac Billings, Business Administration; Taylor Billings Building Construction Technology-Const Mech Trades; Dalton Blevins, Automotive Systems Technology-Basic Transportation Tech; Jaycob Brinegar, Welding Technology-MIG/TIG; Annabelle Galyean Automotive Systems Technology-Basic Transportation Tech; Isaiah Gonzalez, Business Administration; Isaiah Gonzalez, Business Administration; Carissa Halsey, Welding Technology-MIG/TIG; Francisco Hernandez Martinez, Welding Technology-MIG/TIG and Basic Welding; Jose Hernandez-Martinez, Building Construction Technology-Const Mech Trades; Heidy Montalvo Colon, Business Administration; Sarah Parlier, Automotive Systems Technology-Basic Transportation Tech; Julio Perez, Welding Technology-MIG/TIG; Alexis Scott, Early Childhood Education; Landan Stevens, Welding Technology: Basic Welding; Babie Sutherland, Welding Technology-MIG/TIG Certificate; James Valdez, Welding Technology-MIG/TIG and Basic Welding.

East Wilkes High School students receiving certificates:

Brennan Arnder, Welding Technology: MIG Welding, MIG/TIG, Stick Welding, and Basic Welding; Easton Brown, Welding Technology: MIG Welding, Stick Welding and Basic Welding; Gavin Dowell, Welding Technology: MIG Welding, MIG/TIG, Stick Welding and Basic Welding; Hayden Durham, Business Administration; Levi Ferguson, Automotive Systems Technology-Basic Transportation Tech and Transportation Climate Control; Colton Hall, Welding Technology: MIG Welding; Darren Lincoski, Welding Technology: MIG Welding, MIG/TIG, Stick Welding and Basic Welding; Andrew Macemore, Automotive Systems Technology-Basic Transportation Tech and Transportation Climate Control; Brody Martin, Welding Technology: MIG Welding, MIG/TIG, Stick Welding, Basic Welding; Jeffrey Mash, Welding Technology: MIG Welding and Basic Welding; Brayden Miller, Welding Technology: Stick Welding; Madison Russell, Criminal Justice Technology; Ayden Smoot, Welding Technology: MIG Welding, MIG/TIG, Stick Welding and Basic Welding; Gabriel Szczepanski, Welding Technology: MIG Welding, MIG/TIG and Basic Welding; Gage Wagoner, Welding Technology: MIG Welding, Stick Welding and Basic Welding.

North Wilkes High School students receiving certificates:

Kylan Bauguess, Welding Technology: MIG Welding, MIG/TIG; Diamon Church, Business Administration; Kaden Cox, Automotive Systems Technology-Basic Transportation Tech and Transportation Climate Control; Juan Cuevas , Criminal Justice Technology; Mason Dancy, Welding Technology-MIG/TIG and Basic Welding; Ethan Davis, Information Technology: Info Tech; Rachel Dimmette, Business Administration; Caleb Edwards, Business Administration; Daniel Edwards, Automotive Systems Technology-Basic Transportation Tech and Transportation Climate Control; Dawson Faw, Automotive Systems Technology-Basic Transportation Tech and Transportation Climate Control; Joel Garcia-Limon, Welding Technology: MIG Welding, MIG/TIG, Stick Welding and Basic Welding; Braylyn Hawkins, Welding Technology: MIG Welding, MIG/TIG, Stick Welding and Basic Welding; Patricia Hutchens, Applied Animal Science Technology: Intro to Animal Science; Savanna Jennings, Applied Animal Science Technology: Intro to Animal Science; Jackson Jolly, Welding Technology: MIG Welding; Triston Lara, Information Technology: Info Tech; Charity Nelson, Applied Animal Science Technology: Intro to Animal Science; Samuel Panneton, Business Administration and Business Administration; Abigail Prevette, Applied Animal Science Technology: Intro to Animal Science; Caleb Roten, Welding Technology-MIG/TIG; Gabrielle Royal, Criminal Justice Technology; Mason Shell, Welding Technology: MIG Welding and Basic Welding; Giorgia Southern, Automotive Systems Technology-Basic Transportation Tech and Transportation Climate Control; Jazmin Villegas, Business Administration and Business Administration; Anthony Welborn, Business Administration: Transfer Certification; Taylor Wood, Criminal Justice Technology.

Wilkes Central High School students receiving certificates:

Nicolette Byers, Agribusiness Technology; Adolfo Gaspar Manuel, Business Administration; Ray-Kwon Hayes, Welding Technology: Stick Welding; Raymond Keepers, Building Construction Technology-Intro Architecture & Construction; Landon Patterson, Welding Technology-MIG/TIG, Stick Welding and Basic Welding; Zackary Pearson, Welding Technology: Stick Welding; Gavyn Stone, Welding Technology: MIG Welding, MIG/TIG, and Stick Welding; Roger Trinidad-Meza, Building Construction Technology-Intro Architecture & Construction; Erik Villegas-Arriola, Building Construction Technology-Intro Architecture & Construction; Gavyn Stone, Welding Technology: Basic Welding.

West Wilkes High School students receiving certificates:

Zoe Gahagan, Applied Animal Science Technology: Intro to Animal Science; Scott Greene, Automotive Systems Technology-Basic Transportation Tech and Transportation Climate Control; Joseph Kearsing, Automotive Systems Technology-Basic Transportation Tech and Transportation Climate Control; Sage Miller, Welding Technology: MIG Welding; Serenity Moore, Applied Animal Science Technology: Intro to Animal Science; Lorenzo Ramirez, Automotive Systems Technology-Basic Transportation Tech and Transportation Climate Control; Christopher Thompson, Welding Technology: MIG Welding; Baileigh Walsh, Welding Technology: MIG Welding and Stick Welding; Rikki Williams, Welding Technology: MIG Welding, Stick Welding, and Basic Welding; Angelo Zacatenco, Welding Technology: MIG Welding.

Home School High School students receiving certificates and diplomas:

Anthony Babb, Advertising and Graphic Design-Digital Media; Hannah Cheek, Agribusiness Technology; Josiah Critcher, Building Construction Technology-Intro Architecture & Construction; Kyle Cummings, Culinary Arts: Line Cook; Hogan Dillard, Welding Technology: MIG Welding, MIG/TIG; Jayla Fisher, Business Administration, Business Administration; Braden Harbour, Automotive Systems Technology-Basic Transportation Tech, Automotive Systems Technology-Transportation Climate Control, Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology, Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology: diploma; Lillie Hedrick, Business Administration; Rachel Johnson, Agribusiness Technology; Daly Marquard, Advertising and Graphic Design, Advertising and Graphic Design; Emma Millsaps, Business Administration, Business Administration, Accounting and Finance: Accounting; Aaron Shores, Applied Engineering Technology, Applied Engineering Technology: Level 1 Electronics, Applied Engineering Technology: Robotics, Automation & Mechatronics; Emily Slane, Culinary Arts: Line Cook; Elisha Stoppard, Culinary Arts: Line Cook; Dylan Taylor, Welding Technology: Basic Welding; Luke Wagoner, Automotive Systems Technology-Basic Transportation Tech and Transportation Climate Control, Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology, Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology: Diploma; Austin Watts, Welding Technology: MIG Welding, MIG/TIG, Stick Welding and Basic Welding certificates; Isaak Wolcott, Welding Technology: MIG Welding, MIG/TIG, Stick Welding and Basic Welding certificates, Welding Technology diploma

Eight high school students have completed an associate degree earning at least 60 credit hours.

High School students receiving a degree:

Aubreana Lovell, Ashe County High School, Associate in Arts

John Perkins, Ashe County High School, Associate in Arts

Presley Barker, East Wilkes High School, Associate in Arts

Ryleigh Gilreath, Harvest Time Christian Academy, Associate in Science

Eden Whitby, Homeschool, Associate in Arts

Nicole Roberts, West Wilkes High School, Associate in Arts

Caleb Roten, West Wilkes High School, Associate in Arts

Tori Teague, West Wilkes High School, Associate in Science

In addition to the credentials the high school students have earned, the SAGE First Year Experience Scholarship program has announced the new scholars who will join WCC as participants. The SAGE First Year Experience program is funded through the Wilkes Community College Foundation’s annual MerleFest Mega Raffle.

The Wilkes Community College SAGE program staff are proud to announce the new students that will be awarded the SAGE First Year Experience Scholarship for this Fall Semester. The SAGE First Year Experience Scholarship is a program that guides students on a successful path toward college graduation and career opportunities by offering academic, social, and financial support. SAGE First Year Experience students are awarded up to a $2,500 scholarship during their first year, textbook and equipment support, a dedicated advisor, participation in leadership development opportunities, and completion of a Success and Study Skills class together. The following students have been offered the SAGE First Year Experience Scholarship: Gracie Barker, Isaiah Gonzalez, Meredith Carter, Sandy Castillo, Sophia Hargnett, Santanna Cummings, Megan Powers, Maggie Powers, Adriyana Billings, Savannah Sparks, Emili Perez, Hope Pardue, Alana Bauguess, Madison Russell, Noah Hall, Autumn Zachary, Alyssa Shaffer, Reagan Johnson, Gilberto Perez-Lemus, Angela Landaverde, Calyssa Little, Gabriel Wyatt, Diamon Church, Marissa Combs, Chris Kimmel, Jonathan Martinez-Niz, Katie Salmon, Andy Cruz-Gonzalez, Hannah Shepherd, Monica Trejo, Matthew Rivera, Yazmin Martinez-Rodriguez, Jennie Lyon, Emma Wayne, Andrew Hutchens, Yuselt Maldonado-Garcia, Jacob Reese, Sydney Church, Colin Barlow, Katherine Villegas-Aguirre, Erik Villegas-Arriola, Nelly Scales, Nicolette Byers, Ivy Kilby, Peyton Miller, Meagan Black, Jennifer Griffith, Hannah Thornton, Benjamin Minton, and Jordan McCann.