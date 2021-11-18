What are the health benefits of sauna bathing?

Q. My husband and I lived in Finland for a year. We took a sauna regularly in the university recreation center across the street from our apartment.

Our first sauna bath (in the apartment building of Finnish friends, years previously) had felt very odd. We’d stayed in because we saw that our friends were not toasting to death or fainting. After a couple of times, we got addicted to the feeling of sitting quietly in the dry heat and sweating for about 10 or 15 minutes, followed by a dip in a cool lake or swimming pool.

We really miss it now that we’re back in the States. Saunas in the U.S. tend not to be as nice as those in Finland. They are rarely accompanied by the possibility of cool bathing — just cold showers, which are not so pleasant! Please remind us again of the health benefits of saunas.

A. A recent review in the journal Experimental Gerontology (Oct. 15, 2021) listed many health benefits associated with regular sauna bathing. It promotes cardiovascular health by relaxing blood vessels, lowering blood pressure, increasing heart rate, lowering cholesterol and improving blood flow through peripheral arteries.