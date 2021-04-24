LIL BIRD
Along with the warmer weather of spring and summer months, North Carolinians know anytime they are outdoors to keep an eye out for things that…
Forsyth County judge set bond for a Winston-Salem teenager at $200,000. The teenager, Alan Yair Benito-Oliva, is accused of shooting into a house 30 minutes before four of his co-defendants are alleged to have killed Glenn High School senior Jumil Dewann Robertson.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said it is aware of the threats, though none have involved Winston-Salem.
A Winston-Salem woman woman has not been seen since Tuesday morning when she stepped onto a bus on Old Vineyard Road.
Dear Amy: I’m holding on to a longtime family friend’s secret, and it’s very upsetting.
Ask SAM: Does Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, have any children?
Also, Winston-Salem officials will contact the owners of a lot on Parrish Road.
A robber punched a clerk while another brandished a handgun in a robbery on University Parkway in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night, police said.
- Updated
Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem has gotten a $4.45 million grant to refurbish the building used by North State Aviation, an aircraft maintenance and repair plant. At the same time, Forsyth Technical Community College is nearing completion on a center to train aircraft maintenance workers.
Her daughter is OK - thank God- but seeing a mother's nightmare unfold in front of her eyes makes Amy Jones ask questions about what is required to operate an ice-cream truck in city limits. Some basic safety rules seem like common sense.
- Updated
One of the newest food trucks in the Triad is the result of two college friends reconnecting.