Lillie Sutton, West Forsyth High

To the senior class of 2021,

You did it. We made it. After a year of Zoom meetings, socially distanced activities, and missing our teachers and friends, we are graduating.

As I think back on this past school year, I do feel some disappointment for the typical senior year experiences that we did not get to have. But I also think about the opportunities that this year gave us that we as a graduating class would not otherwise have had. Time at home meant that, yes, we were sometimes lonely.

But we also learned more about who we were on our own. We had the freedom and time to ask ourselves, “How do I learn best? What can I do to be successful?” But also “Who am I? What am I passionate about? What makes me tick?”

For me, this year was uncomfortable and challenging, but also a period of tremendous growth. Even if I didn’t see it at that moment. We have all grown and learned more about ourselves this year, and I hope this new knowledge will take you far in this next chapter of your life.

In a year where Zoom classes could often be filled with muted mics and black screens, you spoke up and asked questions.

You stayed engaged and kept working hard until the end.