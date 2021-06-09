Lillie Sutton, West Forsyth High

To the senior class of 2021,
You did it. We made it. After a year of Zoom meetings, socially distanced activities, and missing our teachers and friends, we are graduating.
As I think back on this past school year, I do feel some disappointment for the typical senior year experiences that we did not get to have. But I also think about the opportunities that this year gave us that we as a graduating class would not otherwise have had. Time at home meant that, yes, we were sometimes lonely.
But we also learned more about who we were on our own. We had the freedom and time to ask ourselves, “How do I learn best? What can I do to be successful?” But also “Who am I? What am I passionate about? What makes me tick?”
For me, this year was uncomfortable and challenging, but also a period of tremendous growth. Even if I didn’t see it at that moment. We have all grown and learned more about ourselves this year, and I hope this new knowledge will take you far in this next chapter of your life.
In a year where Zoom classes could often be filled with muted mics and black screens, you spoke up and asked questions.
You stayed engaged and kept working hard until the end.
You balanced homework, friends, sports, music and life in our new virtual setting all while figuring out what life after high school will look like for you. stayed in touch with the people who mattered to you and managed to build and grow those relationships.
This past year, we learned to lean on each other for support more than ever, and learned that it was OK to do so. We couldn’t do this alone, so we adapted to do it together.
The ability to be vulnerable, to be OK with not always being OK, is a quality that I hope to continue to lean into.
If anything, this past year has made us more empathetic toward each other and more able to connect after such a long period of physical remoteness.
Because of the perseverance and dedication that the class of 2021 has shown, we made this year great despite its challenges.
It could have been a time full of things that didn’t happen and the experiences that we missed. But I have been repeatedly impressed and amazed by the resilience that our seniors have shown during a year that was anything but “normal.”
In a time where it would have been so easy to give up, we continued to push forward and make the best of our situation.
In a year where we could have lost hope, we continually reached for it and grasped onto the small, beautiful moments that we still had in every day.
I know I speak for all of us when I say that it has not been easy. But we did keep reaching for the promise of tomorrow, and we are finally here.