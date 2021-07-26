Lilly Hiatt knew that choosing a career as a singer/songwriter meant she would be compared to one of the finest songwriters of the past 40 years, her father, John Hiatt.

For some artists, that would be an intimidating prospect. But Lilly Hiatt didn’t hesitate with her chosen vocation.

“It’s not like I think I’m the best songwriter or anything, but I’ve always felt confident in my writing,” she said in a phone interview. “That’s one of the areas that I feel confident in, so I’ve never gotten scared about that (her father’s reputation) because I’m like, well, I know a lot about songwriting. I know how to write songs and I’ve known how to write for a long time. I hope to always be getting better, but I’m so glad my dad is a great songwriter and not one that like, sucks. So I can be proud of that and do my own thing, too.”

Hiatt has been proven right in having her self-belief. With the release of her new album, “Walking Proof,” she is now four albums into a career that finds her gaining fans and further respect for her own talents as a songwriter and performer.

Growing up near Nashville, Hiatt launched her solo career with the country-ish debut album, “Let Down,” in 2012. Her second album, 2015’s “Royal Blue,” found her leaning more toward sturdy rocking tunes.