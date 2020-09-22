Limited number of people will be able to attend tonight's Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education meeting. Admittance on first come, first served basis.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education will hold at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday its first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, and a limited number of residents will be able to attend.

The board will meet in the auditorium of the Education Building at 4801 Bethania Station Road. The meeting will be open to 25 people and that number will include board members and staffers.

Residents will be admitted on a first-come, first served basis, said Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the school district. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

People who want to attend in person will be required to submit to a symptom and temperature screening when they arrive at the Education Building, and they must wear face coverings and observe social distancing during the meeting, the school district said.

Overflow seating space will be available for people to watch the meeting live broadcast in rooms 219 and 223 of the Education Building, the school district said. Each room will be limited to 25 people as well, Campbell said,

The meeting will air on WS/FCS Cable2 and online at WS/FCS Cable2.

