Little Theatre’s ‘Out of Order’ is a classic British laugh-fest

In the theater, the term “farce” is applied to comedies that use “highly improbable situations, stereotyped characters, extravagant exaggeration,” according to Britannica, often along with slamming doors and physical horseplay.

Ray Cooney’s long-running 1990 British play, “Out of Order,” fits the category perfectly. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will stage the shenanigans for the second time, opening Friday at Hanesbrands Theatre.

Jim McKeny is directing the comedy for Little Theatre, and not for the first time.

“I first directed ‘Out of Order’ about 20 years ago,” McKeny said. “The audiences enjoyed the show so much, you could hear their laughter and applause from the parking lot. And it was like that every night. We’re hoping lightning strikes twice, in a funny way, for this current production.”

The cast of “Out of Order” includes Charlie Lovett as Junior Tory Minister Richard Willey and Daniel Becker as his well-intentioned private secretary, George Pigden.

The story begins when Willey tries to spend the evening at the Westminster Hotel with Jane Worthington, a secretary for the Opposition. But things don’t go as planned, starting with the discovery of a body trapped in the hotel room’s sash window.

Becker does his best to “help,” but along with the arrival of several unwanted visitors, the situation goes from bad to worse to uproarious in record time.

“Out of Order” actors also include Drew Baker, Angela Chance, Matthew Cravey, Jordan Googe, Janice Lovett, Mark March, Jessica Perry and Emily Ultan.

Lovett, a New York Times bestselling novelist, a podcast host and an award-winning playwright whose plays for children have been seen in over 5,000 productions worldwide, is no stranger to the stage. But it has been a while since he’s acted on it.

“I haven’t been onstage as an actor for at least a decade, and I haven’t played a role this size in 20 years or more, so it’s been fun to wake up some muscles that haven’t been used in a while,” he said. “During a lot of those years, I worked as a playwright, and so I look at the script with a playwright’s eyes. I think that helps me understand the structure which, in turn, helps me move through the play as an actor.”

Lovett had some memory of the earlier Little Theatre production.

“I saw the play when the Little Theatre did it about 20 years ago, but I didn’t remember that much about it. I knew two things — there was a dead body stuck in the window and the play was funny,” he said. “I suppose I also knew that it sat firmly in the tradition of British farce — one room, doors opening and closing, people coming and going, and confusion galore. I think that was part of why I wanted to be involved.”

Director McKeny had asked him to consider auditioning. His wife, Janice, had worked with McKeny on an earlier production. “The time seemed right to return to the stage after so many years. The chance to work with my wife, who also plays my wife onstage, was another big enticement.”

Becker did not know the play specifically, but knew Ray Cooney’s work in general.

“I’m a big fan of anything farcical,” he said. “I read for several characters during auditions. But someone suggested I read for George, and I immediately clicked with his bumbling, underdog, put-upon demeanor.”

Both actors feel comfortable that the script’s comedy will give the audience an evening of laughs.

“The show is exceptionally funny,” Becker said. “Equal parts physical comedy, wit, and innuendo, there really is something for everyone. There’s a certain comfort in knowing that everything is going to screw up, yet still being surprised by how badly it does. Watching characters squirm and writhe their way through the chaos is an absolute blast.”

“Comedy is all about pacing, and this show zips along,” Lovett said. “I love that it takes place in real time — act two picks up exactly where act one leaves off.

“We are breathless up there performing, and you will be too as audience members. There is literally never a dull moment,” he said. “It may not be deep commentary on the complexities of the human condition, but it’s hilarious, and I think we could all use a little of that right now.

“So, if you’d like to forget your troubles for a couple of hours and just have a great laugh, you’ll love ‘Out of Order.’”