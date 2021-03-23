Local and State Briefs

Deputies shoot
man accused of
threatening them
Davidson County sheriff's deputies shot and wounded a man Tuesday who allegedly threatened them with a bow and arrow at a home in northeastern Davidson County, authorities said.
Kenneth Coble was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.
The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. when deputies responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of Decker Road near Thomasville regarding a reported domestic assault, the sheriff's office said.
When deputies arrived on the scene, Coble barricaded himself inside the home and refused to comply with the deputies' command to leave the home, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities said that, during the standoff, Coble was accused of displaying a bow and arrow.
Coble allegedly drew back the arrow and pointed the bow toward the deputies, the sheriff's office alleges.
The deputies then fired their guns at Coble.
The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff's office in their investigation, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.
The sheriff's office didn't identify the deputies who fired at Coble.
No further details were immediately available.
John Hinton
Sheriff's office
warns residents
about email
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking county residents to delete a virus-laden email, according to the sheriff's office's Facebook page.
"Help spread the word," the sheriff's office said. "If you receive an email that says it is a voicemail from Sgt. Chatham with the FCSO — it is a virus.
"Delete it," the sheriff's office said. "People have reported receiving a 28-second 'voicemail' from Sgt. Chatham with the FCSO in their email. Again, this is a virus — simply delete it."
LaShanda Millner, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said Tuesday that the email is similar to phone-call scams impersonating deputies.
"We urge the public not to give their hard-earned money to scammers," Millner said. "When in doubt, always call our non-emergency number 336-727-2112 to double check."
John Hinton
Dogs' bodies found
in ditch during
community cleanup
LUMBERTON — The bodies of 10 dogs, mostly pit bulls, were found discarded in trash bags during a community cleanup even in North Carolina.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Saturday in a Facebook post that the dogs' discovery is under investigation.
He said the trash bags containing the dogs' bodies had been discarded in a ditch.
The bags were found during a community cleanup event Saturday organized by first responders in the county. Volunteers collected more than 1,500 bags of trash and 200 tires.
Wilkins said the dogs' bodies had deteriorated too badly to determine their cause of death.