Local and State Briefs

Davidson County sheriff's deputies shot and wounded a man Tuesday who allegedly threatened them with a bow and arrow at a home in northeastern Davidson County, authorities said.

Kenneth Coble was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. when deputies responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of Decker Road near Thomasville regarding a reported domestic assault, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Coble barricaded himself inside the home and refused to comply with the deputies' command to leave the home, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said that, during the standoff, Coble was accused of displaying a bow and arrow.

Coble allegedly drew back the arrow and pointed the bow toward the deputies, the sheriff's office alleges.

The deputies then fired their guns at Coble.