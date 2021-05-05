 Skip to main content
Local and State Briefs
One injured in 3-vehicle crash

One person was injured Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 52 South near Akron Drive, authorities said.

The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. and involved a car, an SUV and a pickup headed south on the highway.

Officer Durry Gann said witnesses reported that traffic was stopped in both lanes just before the collision.

The driver of a Chevrolet Suburban appears to have lost control and most likely hit a Mazda, which then crashed into a pickup, Gann said.

The driver of the Mazda had minor injuries and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.

The passengers in that vehicle as well the passengers and drivers in the other two vehicles were uninjured.

Police temporarily shut down the highway’s left lane at the scene of the crash. The right lane remained open, police said.

John Hinton

PTI airport to re-open lots

for long-term parking

The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority said Wednesday it plans to re-open the North and South long-term parking lots on May 15.

The lots were closed temporarily in March 2020 as a result of the pandemic and its impact on air travel.

“As passenger traffic continues to grow, we are monitoring conditions and working to meet customer demand,” Kevin Baker, PTI’s executive director, said in a statement.

The fee rate for the long-term lots will be $8 per day. The garage parking will continue to be available at $10 daily.

Richard Craver

