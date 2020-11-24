Local and State Briefs

Body found in car pulled from lake

A Lexington man was found dead in a car pulled early Tuesday from Salem Lake.

The body of William Joseph Gordon, 38, of the 100 block of McCann Lane was found about midnight by Winston-Salem police officers responding to a call about a submerged car off Linville Road.

Police said they believe Gordon was traveling south on Linville when he ran off the east side of the road and into Salem Lake.

An autopsy will be performed on Gordon's body at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Sean Reid, the hospital's chief death investigator.

Gordon's death is the 22nd traffic fatality of the year. There were 15 such deaths at this time last year.

Linville Road was closed for more than five hours as officers investigated the wreck.

Staff Report