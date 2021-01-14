Local and State Briefs

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train
A pedestrian died Wednesday after being struck by a train in Lexington, authorities said Thursday.
Authorities haven't identified the victim because investigators are attempting to notify the victim's family, Lexington police said.
Lexington police went to the bridge Wednesday in the 600 block of West Fifth Avenue for a Norfolk Southern train crash involving a pedestrian, police said.
When officers arrived, they found a dead person police said.
The officers determined that the injuries that contributed to the pedestrian's death were consistent with being struck by a train, police said.
Lexington police and railroad police investigators are investigating.
Anyone with information can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
John Hinton
Felony ‘larceny of a cow’ charge filed
A Davidson County man has been arrested after investigators accused him of stealing a cow, authorities said Thursday.
David Hanes, 37, of Harvey Teague Road is charged with felony larceny of a cow and misdemeanor second-degree trespassing, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.
Hanes was released from custody after he signed a written promise to appear in court on Feb. 15, the sheriff's office said,
Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office went to a home Tuesday in the 500 block of Harvey Teague Road in the Wallburg community, the sheriff's office said.
The detectives were investigating the reported theft of "Dolly Mae," a 4-month-old Holstein calf, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators then saw the calf tied to the home's back deck.
Detectives identified the calf as Dolly Mae by two physical characteristics unique to the animal, the sheriff's office said. The investigators also learned that the calf was stolen from a home on Old Greensboro Road in northeastern Davidson County.
The calf was then returned to her home and reunited with her family, the sheriff's office said.
John Hinton
Positive virus tests prompt school changes
Starmount High School in Yadkin County is moving to online learning because several students have tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Todd Martin announced Wednesday.
According to a message on the school's website, several students at the high school tested positive this week. A number of staff members are also in isolation or in quarantine, including several in the front office who were in close contact with the infected students.
The high school plans to return to in-person learning on Jan. 25.
In addition, members of the Ashe County High School's girls basketball team have been quarantined following a game against Starmount on Jan. 7. The school's athletic director, David Koontz, told the Ashe Post & Times that the team came in contact with a player from Starmount who tested positive for the virus. She began to show symptoms a few days after the game, the paper reported.
The announcement on Starmount's website said that the school is being cleaned.
Yadkin County is among the 84 counties that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has declared a "red" county, signifying that there is significant community spread among its residents.
Kimberly Irvine, the director of the Yadkin County Human Services Agency, said last week that cases in the county are starting to creep back up, from about 30 a day to 60.
Lisa O'Donnell
5 new appeals court judges installed
RALEIGH — Five new judges have been officially installed to sit on the bench at the North Carolina Court of Appeals.
Thursday's online investiture ceremony included live swearings-in within the Raleigh courtroom of the state's intermediate-level appeals court. The event was closed to the public except for family members of the new appeals judges.
These new judges on the 15-member court had already taken their official oaths earlier this month. Four of them won eight-year terms in the November election. They are Judges Jeffery Carpenter, April Wood, Fred Gore and Jefferson Griffin.
New Judge Darren Jackson joined the court after Gov. Roy Cooper appointed him to replace Phil Berger Jr., who is now on the state Supreme Court. The term of Jackson, a former state House Democratic leader, expires at the end of 2022. The other four new judges are registered Republicans.
The five judges were sworn in by Chief Judge Donna Stroud, who was elevated to the post Jan. 1 with the retirement of predecessor Linda McGee.
Court of Appeals judges usually meet in groups of three to hear cases.
Associated Press
More NC towns expand LGBT protections
CHAPEL HILL — More North Carolina towns have approved expanded non-discrimination ordinances for LGBT people, the result of the recent expiration of a 3½-year ban on such rules by local governments.
The Chapel Hill board approved new protections unanimously on Wednesday that cover employment and public accommodations like hotels, restaurants and retailers within the town limits for people on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and other characteristics.