Local and State Briefs

Program offers rental assistance
Beginning Monday, low-income city and Forsyth County residents who are behind on their rent or utilities payments because of the pandemic can apply for financial assistance under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the city of Winston-Salem said Thursday.
A link to the application portal will be posted at Forsyth.cc/ERAP. For more information, call 855-838-6776.
The program provides assistance with rent and utilities, the city said. Households may receive up to 12 months of assistance plus an additional three months of assistance if the money is available.
The program is open to all renters in Forsyth County who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and have a household income 80% or less of the area median income, which is $53,400 for a family of four. Income limits vary by household size.
Priority will be given to applicants in households with an income of 50% or less of area median income; or have been unemployed for 90 days or more due to COVID-19; or have a court eviction pending, the city said.
John Hinton
Medical school recognized in ranking
Wake Forest School of Medicine announced this week that it has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for its academic medicine programs.
The 2022 edition of Best Graduate Schools ranked the medical school at No. 48 in research, up from No. 52 last year, as well as being ranked in several programs of study.
The school’s physician-assistant program was ranked No. 7 and the nurse anesthesia program ranked No. 10. Both rankings have been unchanged since 2019.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Atrium Health have agreed to open a second medical school in Charlotte with the goal of having its first class of students in 2024.