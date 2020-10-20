Local and State Briefs

Team places 3rd
on game show
Chelsie Carlton's team on "Supermarket Sweep" finished in third place Sunday during the TV game show's re-launch on ABC.
Carlton, 28, a Winston-Salem native, and her friend, Jaleah Walker of Raleigh, made up the duo called "Team Biscuits," and they competed on the game show against two other teams.
All three teams used their grocery-shopping skills and their knowledge of merchandise. The show was filmed in a 35,000-square foot airport hanger in Santa Monica, Calif..
In the end, Carlton's team finished third, winning $2,923 on the game show.
The winners, Team Sugar, won the show's first contest and collected $53,659. Team Sugar was made up of contestants Lois Arbogast of Alberta, Canada, and Julia Warren of Vancouver, Wash.
The original "Supermarket Sweep" aired on ABC from 1965 to 1967 and became popular throughout the world, the network said. It was re-broadcast with new episodes in the 1990s and early 2000s.
John Hinton
Library removes
name of white
supremacist
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte Mecklenburg library will remove the name of a former state governor from one of its branches because of his ties to white supremacy, officials said.
A branch library near SouthPark mall is named after Gov. Cameron A. Morrison, who helped lead the white supremacy campaign of 1898 that terrorized Black people and led to policies of segregation, The Charlotte Observer reported.
Morrison Regional Library will now be named SouthPark Regional Library, according to a library news release.
Library spokeswoman Ann Stawski said the change was recommended because of Morrison's "documented actions that do not align with the library's current statement on racism and inequity and internal policies."
Morrison was a leader of the "Red Shirts," a militant arm of the Democratic Party that kept black voters from going to the polls, sometimes by violence, The Observer reported.
One of Morrison's campaign ads in 1920 said, "Cameron Morrison Fought a Glorious Fight For the Cause of White Supremacy in North Carolina in 1898-1900."
The Associated Press
Body of missing
hiker found in
N.C. mountains
CANTON — Officials say rescue crews have found the body of a young hiker who went missing in the North Carolina mountains.
According to a statement from the Haywood County Emergency Management team, 27-year-old Chad Seger's body was found in the Pisgah National Forest on Tuesday.
Search teams found Seger's body at approximately 3 p.m. in an off-trail area in the Shining Rock Wilderness area, local news outlets reported. He was last seen on Oct. 12.
The statement said it was too early to determine his cause of death.
Officials had previously said Seger was from Asheville, was familiar with the area and was in good physical health. Family members said he was a Marine veteran who hiked often in the area, the Asheville Citizen Times reported.
The Associated Press
