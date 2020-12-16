Local and State Briefs

Man shot while
sitting in vehicle
A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Wednesday on Ferrell Court in the city's eastern section, authorities said.
Kevin Wingate, 45, was sitting in a vehicle near the 740 building on Ferrell Court shortly before 2:15 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up beside him, Winston-Salem police said. Someone then fired a gun at Wingate's vehicle.
The vehicle in which the shots came from left the scene, turning left on New Walkertown Road, police said.
When officers arrived, they found Wingate with an apparent gunshot wound to his wrist, police said.
Wingate, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, and no arrests had been made Wednesday, police said. Detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
John Hinton
No one hurt
in fire at Hanes
Dye and Finishing
A fire Wednesday morning caused about $35,000 in damage at Hanes Dye and Finishing Co., fire officials said. No injuries were reported.
Fire crews were called to the company about 9:28 a.m. It took 38 firefighters an hour and 17 minutes to put out the fire, said Battalion Chief Darron Southern of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
The fire began when a dryer on a piece of equipment ignited fabric within the equipment, Southern said. The fire then spread the plant’s ventilation system and throughout the building,
The dryer had been operating for too long a period, Southern said.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental, Southern said.
The plant provides dyeing and finishing products and services. It is a subsidiary of Hanes Cos. Inc.
A late-night fire in May 2019 caused $30,000 in damages to the plant.
John Hinton and Wesley Young
One person dies
in I-40 crash
At least one person was killed Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 40 in Forsyth County, according to a report from WGHP/FOX8, the Journal's newsgathering partner.
Troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol said a car heading east did not slow down as it approached a truck near Union Cross Road about 7:14 a.m.
Investigators said the crash was not weather-related.
Further details were not immediately available.
WGHP/FOX8
