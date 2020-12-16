Local and State Briefs

Dye and Finishing

A fire Wednesday morning caused about $35,000 in damage at Hanes Dye and Finishing Co., fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews were called to the company about 9:28 a.m. It took 38 firefighters an hour and 17 minutes to put out the fire, said Battalion Chief Darron Southern of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The fire began when a dryer on a piece of equipment ignited fabric within the equipment, Southern said. The fire then spread the plant’s ventilation system and throughout the building,

The dryer had been operating for too long a period, Southern said.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental, Southern said.

The plant provides dyeing and finishing products and services. It is a subsidiary of Hanes Cos. Inc.

A late-night fire in May 2019 caused $30,000 in damages to the plant.

John Hinton and Wesley Young

