Local and State Briefs

Author Brandy Colbert to discuss book

Author Brandy Colbert will hold a Zoom discussion on Oct. 27 about her teen novel, "The Voting Booth," the Forsyth County Public Library said in a news release.

The Zoom event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. People can register for it on the library's website at www.forsyth.cc/library.

Colbert writes about a teen love story around the theme of voting rights in a modern tale of teenagers trying to change the world and make sure their vote counts, the library said.

Marva Sheridan, a character in the book, is excited about voting in her first presidential election and has spent months registering people to vote, the library said.

Duke Crenshaw, another character, wants to get voting over with so he can move on with his life. The problem is that he’s turned away from the polls.

Colbert is the author of several books for children and teens, including "The Only Black Girl in Town," "The Revolution of Birdie Randolph" and “Little & Lion,” which won the Stonewall Book Award, the library said.

Colbert, who lives in Los Angeles, is a faculty member in Hamline University’s MFA program in writing for children.