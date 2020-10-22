Local and State Briefs

Author Brandy Colbert to discuss book
Author Brandy Colbert will hold a Zoom discussion on Oct. 27 about her teen novel, "The Voting Booth," the Forsyth County Public Library said in a news release.
The Zoom event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. People can register for it on the library's website at www.forsyth.cc/library.
Colbert writes about a teen love story around the theme of voting rights in a modern tale of teenagers trying to change the world and make sure their vote counts, the library said.
Marva Sheridan, a character in the book, is excited about voting in her first presidential election and has spent months registering people to vote, the library said.
Duke Crenshaw, another character, wants to get voting over with so he can move on with his life. The problem is that he’s turned away from the polls.
Colbert is the author of several books for children and teens, including "The Only Black Girl in Town," "The Revolution of Birdie Randolph" and “Little & Lion,” which won the Stonewall Book Award, the library said.
Colbert, who lives in Los Angeles, is a faculty member in Hamline University’s MFA program in writing for children.
John Hinton
Lexington police search for missing man
Lexington police are searching for a man who was last seen on Oct. 9 getting gas for his company vehicle in the 600 block of North Main Street in Lexington, authorities said.
James Gregory, 24, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, police said.
Gregory's mother, Christie Norman, reported her son missing on Tuesday, police said.
Gregory was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with NASCAR RACING INSTITUTE on the front. He was also wearing a gray hat with the letters UA on it, police said.
Gregory has a cross tattoo on his upper right arm.
Gregory owns a black Chevrolet S-10 pickup with N.C. tag number of EML-7980. police said.
Anyone with information about Gregory's whereabouts can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
John Hinton
Health officials report third COVID-19 death tied to church
CHARLOTTE — A third person has died as the result of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a weeklong church event, North Carolina health officials said Thursday.
Mecklenburg County health officials report 82 cases had developed as the result of the events at the United House of Prayer for All People in Charlotte from Oct. 4-11, the Charlotte Observer reported. That compares with 68 cases cited on Wednesday.
Mecklenburg Deputy Health Director Raynard Washington said in a statement that at least five people have been hospitalized in connection with the outbreak.
The county tested at least 127 people for COVID-19 Thursday and has tests scheduled for Friday at a health department location.
At least eight people at a senior living community near the church have confirmed cases linked to the events as well, Washington said, adding that one of those who died was connected to the cluster at Madison Saints Paradise Independent Living.
Religious gatherings have accounted for a large number of COVID-19 clusters recorded by the state Department of Health and Human Services. According to the department, there have been 76 clusters in religious gatherings resulting in 1,040 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths.
The Associated Press
Unexploded ordnance washes up on N.C. beach
BUXTON — Potential unexploded ordnance has washed onshore at a North Carolina beach, leading authorities to establish a safety perimeter to protect visitors, park rangers said Thursday.
A statement from Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the item was discovered on the beach at Buxton on Thursday near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access parking area. The encrusted bomb looks about three feet long and tube-shaped, with tail fins similar to those dropped from aircraft, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
The safety perimeter measures approximately a half-mile and will remain in place until a U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit from Norfolk, Virginia safety removes the ordnance.
The Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!