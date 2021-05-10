Local and State Briefs

“This incident is tragic, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the inmate’s family,” said Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.

— Wesley Young

Fans available for elderly and disabled residents

The N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services has launched Operation Fan Heat Relief for 2021, which offers fans to eligible recipients through Oct. 31.

Individuals ages 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible for assistance and can contact aging agencies across the state.

The relief program has been conducted annually since 1986. Last year, the division received $85,000 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 4,804 fans and 29 air conditioners.

The division said that as individuals age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. They also may be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat.