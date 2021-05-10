Local and State Briefs

Three shot, one critically injured
A man and two women were shot early Monday morning on Chandler Street in Winston-Salem, police said.
Pierre Haney, 20, who lives nearby, received life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, investigators said Monday morning.
Keyunna Propst, 20, of Jonesville, was in serious but stable condition.
A 19-year-old woman was also injured but is expected to recover, police said.
Investigators said the three were inside a car in the 600 block of Chandler Street around 12:30 a.m. when another car pulled up next to them. Someone inside the second car began shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or via the “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” Facebook page.
— Wesley Young
Sex-abuse suspect arrested in Kernersville
A man wanted on charges relating to the sexual abuse of a child in Maryland has been arrested in Kernersville, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jose Angel Cruz-Ortega, 43, of Kernersville, was charged with five felonies and one misdemeanor and was being held in the county jail with no bond allowed.
Cruz-Ortega was charged with sexual abuse of a minor, first-degree assault, second-degree rape, second-degree assault and third-degree sex offense, all felonies, and fourth-degree sex offense with sexual contact, a misdemeanor.
The sheriff’s office said it received arrest warrants from the Prince George County Police Department in Maryland for the arrest of Cruz-Ortega.
The arrest took place on May 7 in Kernersville, authorities said. Cruz-Ortega has a May 27 court appearance here.
— Wesley Young
Surry inmate killed self, authorities say
DOBSON — An investigation is underway after an inmate in the Surry County jail killed himself over the weekend, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.
The station reported that, on Saturday evening, an inmate named Donnie Matthews used bed linens to kill himself in the cell block where he was housed in Surry County.
Detention staff found Matthews and immediately started emergency medical care, according to reports.
Surry County Emergency Medical Services responded to the jail to help. Matthews died at the jail, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office told WGHP.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina Jail Inspector’s Office were notified, which is standard protocol when an inmate dies.
“This incident is tragic, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the inmate’s family,” said Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.
— Wesley Young
Fans available for elderly and disabled residents
The N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services has launched Operation Fan Heat Relief for 2021, which offers fans to eligible recipients through Oct. 31.
Individuals ages 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible for assistance and can contact aging agencies across the state.
The relief program has been conducted annually since 1986. Last year, the division received $85,000 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 4,804 fans and 29 air conditioners.
The division said that as individuals age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. They also may be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat.
The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Dominion Resources and Valassis, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals. Provider agencies can purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.
For more details, call 919-855-3419 or go to www.ncdhhs.gov/operation-fan-and-heat-relief.
— Richard Craver