Local and state briefs

After an investigation, it was determined that an altercation occurred inside the building prior to the shooting.

The four victims were found and are receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

— Fran Daniel

Hiring issues impact

NC Zoo, with some

exhibits closed

ASHEBORO — At the same time the North Carolina Zoo is seeing a huge increase in visitors compared with last year, it's struggling to find staff to keep all of its exhibits open.

"Like just about every other business out there, we're having difficulty finding applicants," Diane Villa, director of communications and marketing for the Asheboro zoo, told The Courier-Tribune.

Most attractions are open, but certain features like an obstacle course and feeding activities have remained closed, the newspaper reported.