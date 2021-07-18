Local and state briefs

Kernersville woman
shot, killed; police
charge Elkin man
Authorities are searching for an Elkin man in the slaying of a Kernersville woman, according to a news release from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the Elkin community in the eastern part of the county. Upon arrival, deputies found Stephanie Hutton, 25, dead from a gunshot wound, according to the release.
Police said the suspect, Donald Ray Lassiter, 36, of Elkin, has been charged with murder, but he had not been located.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigations is assisting in the investigation.
No further information was released.
Anyone with any information about Lassiter or his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 838-9111 or Wilkes County Crime Stoppers at (336) 667-8900.
— Staff reports
Four shot following
altercation in Burlington
Officers with the Burlington Police Department found four people suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday morning in Burlington.
Officers responded just after 2 a.m. Sunday to the 400 block of North Church Street in reference to a shooting.
After an investigation, it was determined that an altercation occurred inside the building prior to the shooting.
The four victims were found and are receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.
— Fran Daniel
Hiring issues impact
NC Zoo, with some
exhibits closed
ASHEBORO — At the same time the North Carolina Zoo is seeing a huge increase in visitors compared with last year, it's struggling to find staff to keep all of its exhibits open.
"Like just about every other business out there, we're having difficulty finding applicants," Diane Villa, director of communications and marketing for the Asheboro zoo, told The Courier-Tribune.
Most attractions are open, but certain features like an obstacle course and feeding activities have remained closed, the newspaper reported.
Villa said 20 people recently turned out for a job fair with dozens of open positions. She said the zoo is partnering with other organizations that hold job fairs and is advertising locally to try to find applicants.
Many of the jobs at the zoo are part time, temporary and pay about $10 to $12 per hour.
— The Associated Press
Shootout damages
vehicles, buildings
in Burlington
BURLINGTON — Multiple parties exchanged gunfire Sunday afternoon, striking several vehicles and buildings, Burlington police said in a news release.
At 1:48 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Morningside Drive.
Investigators determined that multiple parties were involved in the exchange of gunfire, however authorities do not believe anyone was injured during the incident, according to the release.
Police said the event was not random, and they believe it is related to other shootings that have occurred throughout Alamance County.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.