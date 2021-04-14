Local and State Briefs

Woman arrested, charged with attempted murder
KERNERSVILLE — A woman has been arrested in the shooting of a security guard and the armed robbery of a business in 2019, according to Kernersville police.
Leighanna Perez Terry, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to a release from the department. She was arrested on Thursday and is being held on a $750,000 secured bail at the Forsyth County jail, police said.
At about 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2019, police responded to an armed robbery at the Fun Zone, 723 E. Mountain St. A security guard was shot during the armed robbery, which resulted in an undisclosed amount of money being stolen, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.
Staff Report
Vice President Harris to visit Triad
GREENSBORO — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the Triad on Monday.
Harris will visit Greensboro and High Point to talk about the American Jobs Plan, growing the economy and creating jobs, a White House official said. It will be her first trip to the state since becoming vice president.
The trip is still in the planning phases so no further details were immediately available, a White House official said. More details will be released closer to the visit.
Harris last visited the area in August 2019 while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination before becoming Joe Biden’s running mate.
Staff Report
Bubba Wallace teams with Novant
Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday it has formed a partnership with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and his racing team 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin.
The goal is enlisting Wallace’s assistance in promoting health equity and addressing vaccine hesitancy among communities in Novant’s Charlotte and Triad territories, particularly among minority populations,
Novant will serve as the official health and wellness provider of 23XI Racing and its employees.
“For me, it’s important to learn about the vaccine and do my part to help get us back to normal,” Wallace said in a statement.
“I want to see fans safely back at the race track and filling the grandstands, I want to safely attend concerts and sporting events, all the things we did before COVID. To do those things, it starts with getting vaccinated and I encourage others to get their shot and help get us all safely back to normal.”
Novant already has a long-term partnership with Jordan that includes his investment in several healthcare facilities in minority communities in the Charlotte market.
Richard Craver
Man charged with attempted rape
A Lexington man faces charges after he was accused of kidnapping a teenage girl and attempting to rape her, court records show.
George Wade Spicer Jr., 30, of Cecil Street was arrested Tuesday by Lexington police and charged with attempted second-degree forcible rape, felony breaking and entering, kidnapping and resisting a public officer, according to arrest warrants.
Spicer was being held Wednesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $125,200, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Spicer is accused of breaking and entering a building Tuesday in the 200 block of East Fifth Avenue Extension in Lexington, kidnapping a 16-year-old girl and attempting to rape her, an arrest warrant said.
Spicer also is accused running away from a Lexington police officer who eventually arrested him, another warrant said.
John Hinton