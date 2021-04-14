Local and State Briefs

The trip is still in the planning phases so no further details were immediately available, a White House official said. More details will be released closer to the visit.

Harris last visited the area in August 2019 while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination before becoming Joe Biden’s running mate.

Staff Report

Bubba Wallace teams with Novant

Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday it has formed a partnership with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and his racing team 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin.

The goal is enlisting Wallace’s assistance in promoting health equity and addressing vaccine hesitancy among communities in Novant’s Charlotte and Triad territories, particularly among minority populations,

Novant will serve as the official health and wellness provider of 23XI Racing and its employees.

“For me, it’s important to learn about the vaccine and do my part to help get us back to normal,” Wallace said in a statement.