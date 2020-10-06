Local and State briefs

Woman charged in shooting had baby in car
Winston-Salem police arrested a woman who is accused of shooting twice Tuesday at another woman, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Yasmin Imon Kelly, 25, of 25th Street was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, malicious assault in a secret manner, carrying a concealed gun and felony child abuse, police said. Kelly was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $15,000, police said.
Officers were called to the area of University Parkway and West 25th Street at 10:50 a.m. on a report of someone firing a gun, police said.
At the same time, Tameka Squire, 28, of Winston-Salem called 911 to report that someone shot at her while her vehicle was at 25th Street and University Parkway, police said.
Squire then tried to follow the vehicle whose driver had fired at her, police said. The shooter's vehicle stopped out of sight of Squire's vehicle.
As Squire drove by, the other driver fired again at her, police said.
Officers found Kelly at 14th Street and Underwood Avenue and arrested her, police said. Kelly had an infant child with her, but the child wasn't injured.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
Teen charged with first-degree murder
A 17-year-old faces charges of first-degree murder in Winston-Salem in the August deaths of two teenagers.
The male suspect has not been identified.
The two 14-year-olds killed on Aug. 6 were Jesus Antonio Candela-Abonza of Utah Drive in Winston-Salem and Dylan Samuel Lopez of Tara Court in Winston-Salem.
Both were shot shortly after midnight on Aug. 1 on Utah Drive. Police said at the time that a vehicle drove through the area and fired toward the two, who were at a small gathering.
A separate teenager has been charged with accessory after a felony.
