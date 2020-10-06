Local and State briefs

Woman charged in shooting had baby in car

Winston-Salem police arrested a woman who is accused of shooting twice Tuesday at another woman, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Yasmin Imon Kelly, 25, of 25th Street was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, malicious assault in a secret manner, carrying a concealed gun and felony child abuse, police said. Kelly was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $15,000, police said.

Officers were called to the area of University Parkway and West 25th Street at 10:50 a.m. on a report of someone firing a gun, police said.

At the same time, Tameka Squire, 28, of Winston-Salem called 911 to report that someone shot at her while her vehicle was at 25th Street and University Parkway, police said.

Squire then tried to follow the vehicle whose driver had fired at her, police said. The shooter's vehicle stopped out of sight of Squire's vehicle.

As Squire drove by, the other driver fired again at her, police said.

Officers found Kelly at 14th Street and Underwood Avenue and arrested her, police said. Kelly had an infant child with her, but the child wasn't injured.