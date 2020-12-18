Local and State Briefs

For the last seven years, he has worked at the nonprofit American Council on Education. There, he has helped lead the council's academic and research initiatives.

"Dr. Rogers is a driven leader who brings energy and vitality to ECU. He has broad national higher education experience and deep local roots in Greenville. Philip is invested in ECU for the long haul and will bring steady, stable leadership. It's my enormous pleasure to welcome Philip and his family home," UNC President Peter Hans said in nominating Rogers for the post.

Rogers earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Wake Forest University. He has a master's degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also has a doctorate in higher education management with distinction from the University of Pennsylvania.

— Associated Press

COVID-19 strikes 37

state patrol cadets

RALEIGH — Nearly 40 of the 50 cadets who just graduated from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol training academy tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman said.