Local and State Briefs

Shooting leaves teen
in critical condition
An 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting that also injured a juvenile in Winston-Salem early Friday morning.
The two were walking in the 1700 block of Hattie Avenue around 2 a.m. when they were approached by three males and two females in a white Kia car, police said. The groups argued, and one of the passengers shot at the victims, according to investigators.
Brandon Denard Crosby of Burton Street was hit in the abdomen and was in critical but stable condition Friday morning, police said, while the juvenile, who authorities have not identified, was shot in the leg and had minor injuries.
The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact the department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted via the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Facebook page.
— Staff Report
Thomasville house fire
leaves one man dead
A man died Friday in a fire that destroyed his house in Thomasville, authorities said.
Chief Melvin Tucker Jr. of the Pilot Fire Department declined to identify the victim because the Davidson County Fire Marshal's office hasn't notified the victim's relatives of his death.
The fire started at 12:30 p.m. the home in the 200 block of Albeck Drive in Thomasville, Tucker said. It took about 30 firefighters nearly 45 minutes to put out the fire.
The victim was initially taken to Lexington Medical Center, and will be taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy, Tucker said.
The fire destroyed the one-story house with vinyl siding, Tucker said. Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.
The American Red Cross will assist the home's two other residents who were displaced by the fire, Tucker said. Those residents were out of town when the fire happened.
— John Hinton
New chancellor
picked for ECU
GREENVILLE — East Carolina University's new chancellor is a native of Greenville and a former administrator at the school.
WRAL reported Thursday that Philip Rogers, 37, was elected unanimously by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors.
Rogers had worked at the school as a policy analyst before becoming chief of staff to then-Chancellor Steven Ballard in 2008. For five years, he was responsible for external relations for the university. That included government relations and communications.
For the last seven years, he has worked at the nonprofit American Council on Education. There, he has helped lead the council's academic and research initiatives.
"Dr. Rogers is a driven leader who brings energy and vitality to ECU. He has broad national higher education experience and deep local roots in Greenville. Philip is invested in ECU for the long haul and will bring steady, stable leadership. It's my enormous pleasure to welcome Philip and his family home," UNC President Peter Hans said in nominating Rogers for the post.
Rogers earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Wake Forest University. He has a master's degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also has a doctorate in higher education management with distinction from the University of Pennsylvania.
— Associated Press
COVID-19 strikes 37
state patrol cadets
RALEIGH — Nearly 40 of the 50 cadets who just graduated from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol training academy tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman said.
Sgt. Christopher Knox told The News & Observer of Raleigh in an email that in addition to the 37 cadets who tested positive, two staff members also tested positive. Knox said only four of the cadets showed symptoms, and that the COVID-19 positive cases didn't affect the training or graduation, which was a virtual ceremony held on Friday.
Knox says he doesn't know what led to the outbreak, and he didn't say when the outbreak first happened. He also said the patrol has worked with health officials to ensure the cadets were quarantined in keeping with health guidelines.
Knox said the class at the academy ran nine straight weeks without weekend breaks. In the past, training has run from 12 to 15 weeks and the patrol usually holds two training classes a year. The first class this year graduated on June 15 with 42 new troopers, followed by a closed ceremony in the State Bureau of Investigation auditorium.
— Associated Press
