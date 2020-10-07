Local and State Briefs

The Oilo studio to close
The Olio Inc., a glassblowing studio and social enterprise, will close its studio and retail location at 840 Mills Works St. No. 150 in Winston-Salem by the end of the month.
“I am unable to light the furnace and cover the operating costs of the rent down here,” said founding executive director Rebeccah Byer.
Her hope is that she can find a glassblower willing to move to the area to take over the studio and its expenses.
“If that doesn’t happen, I’ll just dismantle the furnace and the equipment and sell it at auction,” Byer said.
The Olio organization, which offers a variety of programs, including an apprenticeship, will remain in operation.
“I think that we will just pivot and find a more sustainable and affordable way to focus on our educational efforts,” Byer said.
Crash closes part of Liberty Street
Winston-Salem police closed the 1300 block of Liberty Street Wednesday morning because of a motor vehicle crash.
Police said the crash involved injuries and was near the intersection of North Liberty Street and Northwest Boulevard. Police received the call about the crash at 9:51 a.m.
In a tweet, police said power lines are down in the area. A photo from the scene showed traffic lights lying on the street at the intersection of Liberty and Northwest Boulevard.
Around 11 a.m., police said the block of Liberty Street would be closed for an extended period of time and asked people to find alternative routes and avoid the area.
Vandals hit lighthouse on Outer Banks
OCRACOKE — Park rangers with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore say they are investigating vandalism to the oldest operating lighthouse in North Carolina.
The Virginian Pilot reports that rangers discovered damage to the Ocracoke Lighthouse on Sunday.
A wooden ventilation slat was missing from the door. A wire screen on the door had also been detached. Rangers said they discovered more damage the next day. It included several damaged windows in the keeper’s quarters, the lighthouse and in outbuildings.
The lighthouse on North Carolina's Outer Banks was completed in 1823. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and is visited by thousands each year.
A popular tourist destination, Ocracoke is an island that is reachable only by planes and boats.
