Local and state briefs

Police investigate shooting incident that leaves two injured
The Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting incident Saturday night that injured two people.
Police responded to a gas station at the 4100 block of Indiana Avenue at 7:22 p.m. on Saturday. They found Tasuan Martin, 20, of Duke Street, had sustained a gunshot wound to his back. Zihir Glenn, 19, of Mooreville sustained a laceration to his head from being struck with an unknown object. Police list the location of offense as the 3900 block of Waddill St.
Glenn told officers that he and Martin were involved in the sales of narcotics and were targeted, police said. The victims believe the suspects were possibly juveniles.
Martin was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Martin’s injuries are serious but he is in stable condition. Glenn’s injuries are not considered serious.
Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
Man injured in Winston-Salem shooting
A man was injured in a Saturday night shooting at Rolling Meadows Court, Winston-Salem Police said.
Police responded to the incident at 7:43 p.m. at the 1700 block of Rolling Meadows Court.
Kawayn Barr, 25, of Rolling Meadows Court, told police that while walking through the apartment complex he was approached by an unknown person who discharged a firearm at him, striking him in the leg. Barr was unable or unwilling to provide any further details of the incident, police said.
However, the investigative leads in the case don't support Barr’s account of the incident, according to police. The incident does not appear to be a random and the suspect and victim possibly know each other, police said.
Barr was transported to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment. Barr’s injury is serious but not life-threatening.
Christmas holiday closings, changes
In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday, Friday and Dec. 28.
State offices will be closed Thursday, Friday and Dec. 28.
Federal offices will be closed Friday.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classes will resume Jan. 11.
Garbage collections: Tuesday, through Thursday, collected one day early. Friday collections will be Dec. 28.
Yard-waste cart collections: Monday, normal schedule; Tuesday through Thursday collected one day early.
Blue-week recycling collections: Monday through Thursday, normal schedule. Friday collections will be postponed one day.
Police officer, suspect wounded in shooting
KINGS MOUNTAIN — A police officer in North Carolina and a suspect were shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire on Saturday night, a police official said.
Kings Mountain Police Chief Lisa Proctor said the wounded officer, Cpl. Frank Lee Whittington Jr., was recovering from surgery early Sunday.
"He is thankful for the support, and that he is still alive," Proctor said. "The outpouring from the community has been overwhelming."
Proctor said the severity of the wounded suspect's injuries wasn't immediately clear, WSOC-TV reported.
Whittington and the unidentified man traded gunfire after the officer responded to a call from a Cleveland County resident who reported seeing a suspicious person on the home's back porch, according to Proctor.
Whittington is a 13-year veteran of the police department in Kings Mountain, which is about 30 miles west of Charlotte.
Police find woman's body after boyfriend charged with murder
RALEIGH — Police in North Carolina have found the body of a 26-year-old woman whose boyfriend was charged earlier this month with killing her.
The Apex Police Department said Emily Montgomery's body was found Saturday in Raleigh, The News & Observer reports.
Jose Carlos Jacome-Granizo, 29, of Raleigh, was arrested on Dec. 10 and charged with first-degree murder in Montgomery's death.
Montgomery was a single mother who lived in Apex, a town in Wake County. She was reported missing after her family hadn't seen or heard from her since the night before Thanksgiving.
According to search warrants, Montgomery texted a friend in November that she and her boyfriend were not getting along, One text message said, "It is going to happen he is going to kill me first," a search warrant said.
Police searched Jacome-Granizo's Jeep Wrangler and found blood in the front seat, warrants said.
Jacome-Granizo is being held without bond in the Wake County jail.
