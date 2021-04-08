Local and State Briefs

Man charged in fatal crash
A Rowan County man faces charges after a motorcycle driver died Thursday in a traffic crash in Lexington, authorities said.
Tony Lewis Smyre, 40, of Spencer is charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license, Lexington police said.
Smyre was being held Thursday night in the Davidson County Jail with is bond set at $50,000, police said. Smyre is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Lexington police went to a traffic crash Wednesday involving a SUV and motorcycle on West Fifth Avenue at U.S. 29/70, police said.
Kyle Franklin Blackwell, 30, the motorcycle driver, was severely injured in the crash, police said.
Officers and emergency medical technicians attempted life-saving measures, but Blackwell died at the scene, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
John Hinton
Cardinal Innovations names new chief medical officerCardinal Innovations announced Wednesday the appointment of Dr. John Johnson as its chief medical officer.
Johnson will have oversight for all clinical activities, including pharmacy, quality management and the proper provision of services to members.
He also will be responsible for ensuring an integrated approach to the physical and behavioral health of members, including those with needs related to intellectual and developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injury.
Johnson joins Cardinal after recently serving in the same role with Molina Healthcare Inc. of Columbus, Ohio.
Cardinal, based in Charlotte, currently oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services in 20 counties for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.
However, Forsyth County is in a public-comment period about disengaging from Cardinal, while the boards of commissioners from Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties submitted the required requests to state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
Richard Craver