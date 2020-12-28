Local and State Briefs

State wants
help deciphering
old documents
MANTEO — The State Archives of North Carolina is looking for help in transcribing hundreds of old records with handwriting that one expert described as "colonial chicken scratch."
The Virginian-Pilot reported last week that some of the documents are 300 years old.
The state has put the records on a website called Transcribe NC. Volunteers can take a stab at deciphering what they say.
The task won't be easy. The documents are written in an outdated style with large swirls, twists and tails reminiscent of hieroglyphics. But the site does offer a tutorial on how to decode the writings.
"Seventeenth and 18th-century handwriting can be very difficult for us to decipher — especially for 21st-century students, many of whom never learned cursive," said Adrienne Berney, outreach coordinator for the State Archives of North Carolina.
Many of the documents are court records from before the Revolutionary War. There are also Slave trade documents as well as treaties with Native Americans and letters from both World Wars.
Ex-SC utility exec
to plead guilty
in 2 courtrooms
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The chief executive who spent billions of dollars on two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a single watt of power is heading to two courtrooms Tuesday to plead guilty.
Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh is scheduled to be in federal court at 10 a.m. Tuesday to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. He then will travel several blocks through downtown Columbia to the Richland County courthouse to plead guilty to state charges of obtaining property by false pretenses, prosecutors said.
Marsh signed a plea deal last month that almost guarantees he will go to prison as prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to a sentence of 18 months to 36 months behind bars. Marsh will also have to pay $5 million in restitution.
Marsh was in charge of construction of two new nuclear plants at the V.C. Summer site north of Columbia.
But prosecutors said Marsh lied to investors, regulators and the media, consistently saying the reactors would be making power by a 2020 deadline to get $1.4 billion in federal tax credits needed to keep the $10 billion project from overwhelming SCANA and its subsidiary, South Carolina Electric & Gas.