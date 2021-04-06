Local and State Briefs

Four DOT crews will fill potholes on the highway between Rural Hall and Winston-Salem, the DOT said.

After that work is complete, crews then will fill in the potholes on the highway south of the Interstate 40 interchange to the Forsyth County line, said Kevin Neal, a DOT engineering supervisor in Forsyth County.

"This is an ongoing project," he said. "It's going to take us a long time to get all of these potholes caught up with."

As crews fill in potholes, "we may slow (drivers) down for three to four minutes, then let traffic go again," Neal said.

During the project, one lane of travel will remain open, the DOT said.

John Hinton

4 still in hospital

after Wilmington

house party shooting

WILMINGTON — Four people are still hospitalized after a shooting at a party in Wilmington, North Carolina, that also left three dead.

Wilmington Police spokeswoman Jessica Williams told the StarNews on Monday that the injured are still at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and are "stable and recovering."