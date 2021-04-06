Local and State Briefs

Shooting leaves
man injured on
East Fourth Street
A Winston-Salem man was shot in the leg in front of his home shortly before midnight Monday, police said.
Rodney Lavon Lineberger, 55, was treated for a non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital, according to a statement from police.
Officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of East Fourth Street at 11:54 p.m. They found Lineberger with a single gunshot wound. Investigators say the shooting was related to a run-in between Lineberger and another man in front of the house.
Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County via the organization’s Facebook page.
Staff Report
Potholes getting
fixed on U.S. 52
Beginning early Wednesday, the N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing some lanes of U.S. 52 in Forsyth County to repair potholes.
The work, which includes rolling lane closures, began at 2 a.m. and is expected to end at 7 a.m., the DOT said.
Four DOT crews will fill potholes on the highway between Rural Hall and Winston-Salem, the DOT said.
After that work is complete, crews then will fill in the potholes on the highway south of the Interstate 40 interchange to the Forsyth County line, said Kevin Neal, a DOT engineering supervisor in Forsyth County.
"This is an ongoing project," he said. "It's going to take us a long time to get all of these potholes caught up with."
As crews fill in potholes, "we may slow (drivers) down for three to four minutes, then let traffic go again," Neal said.
During the project, one lane of travel will remain open, the DOT said.
John Hinton
4 still in hospital
after Wilmington
house party shooting
WILMINGTON — Four people are still hospitalized after a shooting at a party in Wilmington, North Carolina, that also left three dead.
Wilmington Police spokeswoman Jessica Williams told the StarNews on Monday that the injured are still at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and are "stable and recovering."
In the meantime, the investigation into what police said was a gunfight at a house party is continuing.
Police said those who died are Zieyah Wade, 22, Shamir Jones, 21, and a 16-year-old girl, who was not identified because of her age.
Police said the victims who were wounded and recovering a local hospital are Zykeria Crawford, 19; Zymiryon Atkins, 18; Valery Orelus, 18; and Keyshawn James, 21.
The police department said in a statement that the high number of victims and circumstances surrounding the shooting means that the investigation will take time and significant manpower to "bring justice to the victims and their families."
Police have found several firearms at the scene. And detectives are pursuing leads.
Flowers and memorials have been placed at the house.