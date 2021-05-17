Local and State Briefs

Kernersville police seeking robber
KERNERSVILLE — Kernersville police have released crime-scene photos in hopes that someone will be able to identify the man who robbed a sweepstakes business on Union Cross Road on Saturday.
Police said they suspect that the man who robbed Union Cross Adult Arcade Sweepstakes on Saturday may by the same man who robbed the Skillz Sweepstakes on Bodenhamer Street on May 5.
In both cases, the robber is seen to have a tattoo with a spider design on the right side of his neck. Police said similar weigh and height descriptions were given for the suspect in both robberies.
Anyone with information should call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.
In the case of the Union Cross robbery, police said the suspect threatened those inside with a firearm and stolen an undisclosed amount of cash.
The business is at 1529 Union Cross Road.
The Skillz business was robbed by two men, both with guns. The business is at 400-D E. Bodenhamer St.
Wesley Young
Senate agrees to changes to DMV road test bill
The state Senate agreed Monday to concur with changes made by the House to a driver’s education road test bill.
A Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 69 cleared the House by a 114-0 vote May 6.
The bill’s fate was uncertain given that the House removed language that would allow the state Division of Motor Vehicles to hire third-party contractors to provide driver’s education road tests for those ages 16 and 17 years old.
Instead, with the concurrence, the bill is headed to Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature.
The primary element in the latest version of SB69 allows individuals pursuing a Level 2 limited provisional license to need to hold a limited learner’s permit for just six months rather than 12 months.
The third edition of SB69 took out several proposed changes that would have shortened from six to three months how long a driver’s license permit holder would have to wait before being able to drive between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Prospective driver’s license applicants remain required to have at least 60 hours of driving a motor vehicle before being issued a limited provisional license.
Richard Craver</&h6>