Local and State Briefs

83-year-old man dies in crash
An 83-year-old Winston-Salem man who was the subject of a missing-person report died in a vehicle collision Wednesday morning, police said.
Artemas Durante Dixon of the 2500 block of Dillworth Street was pronounced dead at the crash scene in the 3600 block of Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release.
Police said Dixon was headed south on Patterson about 11:13 a.m. when the driver of a 2014 Ford Escape, for unknown reasons, turned left onto Patterson from Winston-Salem Christian School, colliding with Dixon's 2002 Mazda 626. The collision caused the Mazda to cross the center lane into the northbound lane of travel, where it was hit by a dump truck.
Police said the driver of the Ford Escape was a juvenile and did not identify him. The driver of the dump truck was identified as Luis Angel Alfaro, 34, of Hege Street. Neither the juvenile driver nor Alfaro was injured.
The police department's Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation, which is ongoing.
This is the 17th traffic-related fatality of 2021, compared with 11 during this same time in 2020.
The 3600 block of Patterson Avenue was closed for about 7½ hours while the on-scene investigation was being completed.
Staff Report
Robber hits Country Club Quality Mart
Winston-Salem police say an armed man robbed the Quality Mart at 4995 Country Club Road on Tuesday night, fleeing the business after getting money from the clerk.
The robbery occurred about 10:25 p.m.
The robber came into the store and waited for customers to leave before approaching the counter and showing his gun.
Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
Wesley Young
Police: Man placed racist stickers at Mexican restaurants
CARY — A man was charged with ethnic intimidation after he placed stickers saying "I love being white" in and around two Mexican restaurants in North Carolina, police said.
Cary Police Capt. John Reeves said John Kantz, 60, was arrested on Monday after stickers were placed on cars outside one restaurant and in the restroom of two other restaurants, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The stickers read "I love white people" with a heart replacing the word "love."
According to police, the incidents were reported between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Reeves didn't say whether there were additional suspects in the case.
Ethnic intimidation is a misdemeanor offense in North Carolina.
Associated Press
Gun, ammo found in man's backpack at courthouse
CHARLOTTE — A man accompanying his wife to a North Carolina courthouse for a traffic ticket tried to enter the building with a pistol and ammunition, a sheriff's office says.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Anthony S. Donte, 35, of Huntersville entered the courthouse on Tuesday with a bookbag, The Charlotte Observer reported. When two deputies put the bag through an x-ray scanner, they saw a gun, which they seized. Donte was placed under arrest, the news release said.
Along with a pistol, deputies found 27 rounds off ammunition in the bag, according to the sheriff's office.
Donte was arrested and charged with possession of a deadly weapon on a state property or courthouse and taken to the Mecklenburg County jail. It's not known if he has an attorney.