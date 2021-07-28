Local and State Briefs

83-year-old man dies in crash

An 83-year-old Winston-Salem man who was the subject of a missing-person report died in a vehicle collision Wednesday morning, police said.

Artemas Durante Dixon of the 2500 block of Dillworth Street was pronounced dead at the crash scene in the 3600 block of Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release.

Police said Dixon was headed south on Patterson about 11:13 a.m. when the driver of a 2014 Ford Escape, for unknown reasons, turned left onto Patterson from Winston-Salem Christian School, colliding with Dixon's 2002 Mazda 626. The collision caused the Mazda to cross the center lane into the northbound lane of travel, where it was hit by a dump truck.

Police said the driver of the Ford Escape was a juvenile and did not identify him. The driver of the dump truck was identified as Luis Angel Alfaro, 34, of Hege Street. Neither the juvenile driver nor Alfaro was injured.

The police department's Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation, which is ongoing.

This is the 17th traffic-related fatality of 2021, compared with 11 during this same time in 2020.