Local and State Briefs

Two teens charged
in woman's stabbing
Winston-Salem police arrested two 17-year-olds Friday in connection with the stabbing of a woman last month, authorities said.
The teens have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, police said. The teens have been placed in secure custody.
Police didn't identify the teens because of their age.
Silvia Nancy Garcia-Santiago, 50, of Brannigan Village Circle, was seriously injured Jan. 16 after she was stabbed multiple times, police said.
Garcia-Santiago, 50, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Garcia-Santiago is recovering from her injuries and has been released from the hospital, police said.
Officers went to the scene of the reported stabbing shortly after 3:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Brannigan Village Circle, police said. Officers then found Garcia-Santiago, a homeowner, with multiple stab wounds to her torso.
Investigators believe the attack on Garcia-Santiago wasn't an random act of violence, police said. No other suspects are being sought.
— John Hinton
New court opens
Monday in Forsyth
Starting Monday, people who have District Court cases scheduled for the first time will be directed to a new court that will advise them of their right to counsel, according to a news release from Chief District Judge Lisa Menefee.
The ADVISE court will be held just inside the Main Street entrance of the Forsyth County Hall of Justice. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a certain number of people will be allowed in for the ADVISE court at a time. People will have to wait at least 6 feet apart outside until they are let into the building.
People should dress warmly and avoid bringing small children as they wait outdoors. The wait time could be significant, according to the news release. Anyone entering the Hall of Justice must wear a face mask.
People who have already retained an attorney do not have to come to ADVISE court.