Local and State Briefs

Teen passenger hurt in shooting
A teenage passenger was shot and wounded Wednesday in a vehicle at 14th and Liberty streets, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police responded about 5:43 p.m. to a report that a person had been shot.
Officers learned that Jose Manule Butler Colon, 18, of Patria Street had been riding in a vehicle with three other people, police said.
Another vehicle, a gold-colored van, pulled up next to Colon's vehicle, and someone opened fire, police said. Both vehicles then sped away from the scene, and Colon discovered that he had sustained a gunshot wound.
Colon was driven to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Colon was in stable condition Wednesday night at the hospital.
The three other people in the vehicle, including a juvenile, weren't injured, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
John Hinton
Alamance hires Forsyth health official
Tony Lo Giudice, assistant health director for Forsyth County, has been hired as health director in Alamance County, effective Nov. 30.
Lo Giudice replaces Stacie Saunders, who took over as Buncombe County’s health director in late July.
Lo Giudice has been with the Forsyth Department of Public Health since 2017.
Dr. Annette Wilson, Alamance's Board of Health chairwoman, said Lo Giudice "exhibits strong leadership, commitment and passion for improving the human condition in Alamance County. Lo Giudice rose to the top during our search process for his extensive knowledge and understanding of the current public health challenges we face today."
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Wednesday that the assistant health director job has been posted and advertised.
"He will be greatly missed as a dedicated and passionate public servant," Swift said. "We're excited about his future in Alamance and hate to see him go."
Richard Craver
Shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks
A 17-foot great white shark that was tagged off Canada last month has made its way to North Carolina’s Outer Banks, an ocean research group said.
OCEARCH, which tagged the shark Oct. 2, posted data showing the 3,541-pound apex predator had popped up Sunday off Wilmington, then turned around and headed north to Buxton on Hatteras Island, The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday.
Tagged sharks show up on satellite only after their dorsal fin breaches the water surface for more than a few seconds. According to OCEARCH, the shark has spent the past two days off Avon, and its latest satellite signal was at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, .
Nukumi, named by OCEARCH, counts as the largest of seven white sharks currently tracking off North Carolina’s coast, including one that is 14 feet long and weighs 2,300 pounds. She is considered unique among the more than 60 sharks being tracked in the Northwest Atlantic because she is the biggest and likely, estimated to be more than 50 years old, the oldest.
Charlotte Observer
